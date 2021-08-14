Canada reopens border to U.S. travelers, cars line up





Xinhua News Agency Getty Images

As of March 2020, Americans can no longer travel to Canada for tourism or other reasons. That has changed this week, but crossing the border is still a bit tricky. Drivers who wish to cross will need to show that they are fully vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours, with some exemptions for children under 12. More than 112 million vehicles crossed Canada to the United States in 2019, but the number fell to 68.5 million in 2020. The decline is mainly due to the decline in the number of personal vehicles and buses, as the number of trucks crossing has remained relatively stable.

The Canada-U.S. Border may soon revisit its long, traditional queues. The Canadian government lifted its ban on Americans crossing non-essential borders this week, but reports from across the country from Washington state to Vermont suggest massive amounts of Americans are in no rush to move in. head north. The New York Times field reports suggest that the long queues seen at some border crossings are due to people not using the necessary application properly, or simply not having the required documents, and not because of a large number of people trying to cross.

The ban on crossing the border has been in effect since March 21, 2020. The US government maintains similar restrictions for Canadians coming to the United States until at least August 21. Canada has said it will tentatively open its borders to other fully vaccinated foreign nationals. September 7. Unsurprisingly, anyone with symptoms of COVID will not be able to enter.

Just because the border is open again doesn’t mean you can cross the path you could before COVID-19 was a thing. Before U.S. citizens and legal residents can enter Canada, they must be fully immunized and show a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past three days. Children under 12, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, can travel with a fully immunized parent or guardian.

Vaccination and test results documents should be uploaded with a completed digital visit request in the smartphone app or the arriveCAN website to help Canadian authorities determine if a person is able to enter Canada. Submission of false information could result in a fine of up to $ 750,000 (Canadian), the equivalent of approximately US $ 600,000, or a prison sentence of six months.

Cross-border traffic on August 9, 2021, in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

GEOFF ROBINSGetty Images

Statistics from the US Department of Transportation show that there were more than 112 million vehicle crossings to the United States from Canada in 2019, up from 68.5 million in 2020. Most of this decline is due to fewer bus and personal vehicle crossings, both of which were down about 50 percent. Cross-border truck traffic barely declined in the pandemic’s first year, from just over 12 million crossings in 2019 to 11.5 million in 2020. The border has never been closed to traffic. essential trucks.

While not everyone is eager to cross the border, overall traffic is increasing. The Federal Highway Administration announced this week that American motorists traveled 282.5 billion kilometers in June 2021. That’s 35.7 billion more kilometers than in June 2020 and almost as much as the 284.5 billion kilometers. kilometers traveled in June 2019.

