



Top universities have been busy finding enough accommodation for thousands of additional students after posting high marks last week needed to complete their offer. Some students are being offered halls or communal rooms in other cities as institutions purchase extra private accommodation.

Students celebrated Tuesday as nearly 45% of A-level items across the UK received an A or A* despite more than a year of chaos and school closures. However, some of the most selective institutions worry that they don’t have enough bedrooms, training space, staff, or professional equipment to handle any additional unplanned students with only a few weeks left until students start arriving.

Many major institutions say they have lost all absenteeism candidates, dropping their grades, but also losing their flexibility to accommodate underserved students who have demonstrated their potential.

A spokesperson for Bristol University, part of the elite Russell Group, said that in response to the high demand for the student center, we are introducing the option to accommodate as many students as possible when you join us in the fall.

She said: Some of these may not be your first choice and may include affordable shared rooms or accommodation options near Bath that include travel expenses.

Students who are not satisfied with their assigned room may be given priority accommodation next year and postponed. Otherwise, the university will help you find private accommodation.

Like other prestigious universities, Bristol guarantees accommodation to students who choose the university as their number one priority, but does not guarantee accommodation to students who choose it as an insurance policy.

Last year, St Andrews University accepted some students into Dundee’s hall after accepting many additional students after failing A-Levels in 2020. A university spokeswoman, who is expected to over-enroll this year, said preparations are being made for late applicants, but the numbers are still stable.

The Vice-Chancellor of Russell Group University, who asked not to be named, said: We ended up with a lot of topics. We will rent additional student blocks from private providers to manage the accommodation.

Mike Nicholson, Director of Undergraduate Admissions at the University of Select Bath, said: Parents, in particular, are very eager to get quick answers about accommodation and this will be difficult for some colleges and universities. You may need to use private accommodation for students taking insurance this year.

He added: Our preferred option is always to rent a block of housing and sublet it to our students. Bringing all the additional students together can foster a sense of community. It is even more difficult if you need to disperse a small group of students into different private quarters.

Another Russell Group member, Cardiff University professor VC Colin Riordan, said he has significantly exceeded his goals in subjects such as law, computer science, psychology and architecture.

He said: We’re definitely under pressure for accommodation, but we’re lucky there are plenty of private providers we can work with if needed.

Andrew Hargreaves, founder of dataHE, a consulting firm that advises on college admissions, says: They will not have enough classrooms or sufficient accommodation. They’ll try their best to try and manage this, but they won’t be able to fetch extra capacity overnight.

Smita Jamdar, head of education at law firm Shakespeare Martineau, agrees: Every university I work for wants to provide a high-quality experience to its students. But no one seems to realize that there are practical limits to what universities can do here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/aug/14/elite-uk-universities-send-students-out-of-town-as-housing-squeeze-bites

