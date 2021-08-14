Global ‘Whack-a-Mole’: Why It’s So Hard for the United States to Tackle Hackers’ Digital Wallets





Countries are moving at very different rates to tackle the abuse of virtual currencies, leaving regulatory gray areas where small cryptocurrency exchanges can hide. Many countries disagree on which transactions to allow and how strictly they should be controlled. And experts warn of a lingering divide between well-endowed governments and those with less economic power.

Developed countries will have consistent standards, and other countries will not, and it will always be like that, said Andrew Jacobson, a former financial crimes investigator for New York State who is now a lawyer in the group. of cryptocurrency at Seward & Kissel. LLP.

Ransomware fuel

The possibility for cybercriminals to hide in the large and complex world of cryptocurrency has emboldened ransomware gangs, which are demanding increasingly large sums to unlock the files of their victims. The average ransom payment in the first quarter of 2021 was $ 220,298, a 43% increase from the previous quarter, according to security firm Coveware. In 2020, the FBI said it received 20% more ransomware complaints than in 2019.

During a press briefing in early July, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s strategy against ransomware would involve “expanding cryptocurrency analysis to find and prosecute criminal transactions “.

Legislators are also getting involved. Late last month, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) Urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to lead the development of a comprehensive regulatory regime for cryptocurrencies in the United States, citing, among others , their use in cyber attacks that can disrupt the financial system. .

And earlier this month, Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity and emerging technologies, focused on the global challenge. “If we are to disrupt ransomware money laundering networks, we need to be able to track them down and ban them quickly around the world,” she said at a conference.

One disappears, another appears

The role of cryptocurrencies in cybercrime is nothing new, but efforts to bring it under control have so far failed in an environment where criminals can simply move from well-regulated sites to darker corners of the ecosystem.

It’s easy to set up a cryptocurrency exchange, and there are hundreds of them around the world. The largest exchanges are hosted in a handful of countries, including the United States, China, Singapore and several European countries, some of which have strong surveillance regimes. But regulatory maturity and stringency vary widely, and there are many small, obscure exchanges where ransomware operators can convert their cryptocurrency to dollars, euros, or rubles.

International experts have identified a group of countries struggling to tackle cryptocurrency abuse and other forms of money laundering, including Ghana, Myanmar, Pakistan and Syria.

You are entering countries in Southeast Asia, Africa or Eastern Europe, and they may not have adopted anything or do not have the resources to enforce the law at all said Casey Jennings, another member of the Seward & Kissels cryptocurrency practice. It really comes down to Whack-a-mole.

Some countries, including Bolivia, Nepal and Turkey, have chosen to simply ban cryptocurrency, but tech experts say this does not prevent its adoption, but simply blinds regulators to its illicit use.

A weak global response

The existing international coordination around cryptocurrency abuse has been dispersed.

There is no United Nations agency dedicated to harmonizing countries’ cryptocurrency rules. Instead, the crux of global regulatory efforts is the Financial Action Task Force, which the Group of Seven countries established in 1989 to fight money laundering. As part of its work, the FATF publishes periodic reviews of national and regional cryptocurrency regulatory regimes.

Receiving a poor assessment from the FATF can have a significant and major impact on [a countrys] ability to function in the global financial system, including jeopardizing access to loans, said Jesse Spiro, former director of government affairs at cryptocurrency consultancy Chainalysis.

But the FATF’s assessments are based on self-reported data, which raises questions of accuracy.

Cryptocurrency regulations have increased in recent years. In 2013, the ecosystem was definitely more of a Wild West environment, Spiro said. But since 2018, he added, global pressure has prompted more countries to crack down on virtual currency abuse and implement more sophisticated rules.

But conflicts and inconsistencies still make money laundering regulation a patchwork system. A European Union law prohibits compliance with certain US sanctions against Iran. And countries differ on the scope of key rules. For example, hedge fund managers in the United States do not face the same anti-money laundering requirements as managers in many other countries.

Hide in places that are even harder to reach

Criminals have responded to regulatory efforts with technologies designed to hamper transparency.

Self-hosted cryptocurrency wallets, which allow people to keep their funds on personal computers rather than exchanges, are more difficult to monitor. Decentralized exchanges also hamper regulators because they collect less information about transactions. Both are more popular with ransomware gangs than traditional platforms, according to cryptocurrency experts.

The FBI can sometimes trace ransom payments made in cryptocurrency, and when it obtains the private keys from hackers, it can also recover some of the money. In June, authorities seized more than half of the $ 4.4 million ransom Colonial Pipeline paid to its attackers. But hackers also use privacy coins like Monero, which, unlike Bitcoin, keeps its transaction ledger private.

Put pressure

The United States has tools it could use to strengthen global regulatory efforts, such as expanding aid to struggling countries, pushing allies to action, and sanctioning trade in most problematic cryptocurrency, according to industry experts.

It wouldn’t be difficult to target aid, Spiro said. Most of the illicit funds that we can see in this ecosystem end up in a few exchanges, he explained.

And U.S. officials could point out to their foreign counterparts that if they clean up their act, it will also help foreign investment, said Chris Painter, who was America’s top cyber diplomat from 2011 to 2017.

Departments of State and Treasury are leading federal efforts to help other countries implement regulations such as know-your-customer rules, which require financial institutions to collect personal information about their customers, said a spokesperson for the National Security Council. The spokesperson added that the Treasury provides training to priority jurisdictions and promotes the adoption of FATF standards.

But Biden and Congress have work to do. The State Department still does not have a cyber bureau and senior cyber diplomat, and Spiro said the Treasurys Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is understaffed and under-resourced.

The Biden administration could also push multilateral bodies such as the G-7 and the Group of 20 to streamline national regulations and support training efforts. Agreements within these bodies could pave the way for broader standards.

In October 2020, G-7 finance ministers pledged to tackle the growing threat of ransomware and said payment services should be appropriately supervised and regulated. Since then, major attacks have prompted the United States and its allies to make ransomware a national security priority, which Painter says creates far more scope for action among the big players.

But perhaps the most powerful weapon of the United States is the financial leverage it exerts in world markets.

Exchanges located in other countries must comply with U.S. laws if they wish to serve U.S. customers or access the U.S. financial system to convert virtual coins to dollars. The better foreign cryptocurrency exchanges meet U.S. standards, the easier it will be for a U.S.-led coalition to convince other countries to pass similar laws.

To speed up this process, some experts want the United States to deploy its sanctions authority much more aggressively. Dmitri Alperovich, executive chairman of the Silverado Policy Accelerator, said the Treasury should seriously consider sanctioning exchanges that refuse to comply with anti-money laundering regulations. These exchanges would then become global outcasts, because other sites would be liable to sanctions for having carried out their transactions.

It would be pretty devastating for most of these exchanges, Alperovich said.

Even most people who use self-hosted wallets end up transferring their virtual funds to exchanges in order to withdraw them. Dishonest exchanges excluded from the US financial system and rejected by their peers would not be able to close these deals, which Alperovich says make up a large part of their business.

It’s a really critical problem, said Alperovitch, cryptocurrency is the oxygen that fuels ransomware fire, and we absolutely have to deal with it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/14/crypto-hackers-ransomware-fight-504460 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

