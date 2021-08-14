



Although Abdullah Ghafoor remembers little from Afghanistan as a child, his fears of the Taliban’s influence over not wearing a turban to school are unforgettable.

“I used to complain to my mom,” he told Sky News.

“Why do I have to wear this cloth? It’s not my academic background.”

It was just a year before the US-led invasion toppled the extremist government in Afghanistan, and the only explanation Abdullah’s mother could offer was “This is Taliban rule.”

Image: Abdullah Ghafoor is a photo of a 5-year-old living in Afghanistan.

Rule and fear coexist in Taliban-led Afghanistan.

Women were forbidden to work or go to school, and men were required to wear beards and turbans or hats.

Anyone who breaks the rules may be publicly whipped, beaten, or executed.

Even elementary school students were taught to learn the rules early.

Twenty years later, fear is once again rampant in Afghan towns and cities, including Jalalabad, Abdullah’s hometown, 80 miles east of the capital, Kabul.

An accountant in Manchester, leaving home at the age of nine, gets news through a YouTube blogger.

Afghans ask what they want most in life. Speaking in Pastho, they answer “Sulha”. – peace.

“You see it on the screen and you get empathy,” he says.

Image: Now my father is thousands of miles away from his family left behind in Jalalabad.

“When I speak to my family in Jalalabad, they are so afraid of their lives that they do not know where to go or what to do.

“Where would they go if they could? They could only go temporarily, so they had to go back to bloodshed.

“They are really afraid of their lives and we are afraid of them too. I live thousands of miles from them now, but I still have a duty as a human being and as a relative.”

Although Jalalabad is not under direct threat, a resurrected Taliban swept south and brought them closer to Kabul.

The United States ordered a complete withdrawal in April, and the remaining 3,000 troops by September 11 were to officially end the American Twenty Years’ War.

Image: Abdullah participates in local Afghan solidarity protests.

But the military estimates that the Taliban will be able to take control of the country in a few months.

Abdullah, 30, said: “Everything is turning to rubble again and coming down to the ground again.

“Going back 20 years and it seems to have gotten worse. Afghans feel betrayed by NATO and betrayed by Americans.”

In college, Abdullah was nicknamed ‘Taliban’. Not because it means ‘student’ in Pashto, but because “they thought everyone from Afghanistan should have a long beard and wear a turban,” he said with a laugh almost.

Then his face changes seriously, reflecting how inadvertently his friends teased him with words that could instill fear in the hearts of Afghans.

Twenty years later, Abdullah’s memories of her childhood in Afghanistan dominate and revolve around her.

