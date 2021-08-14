Salford voted the UK’s best takeaway place





Salford was voted the UK’s best takeaway place along with 3 other Greater Manchester cities in the top 10.

Stockport was ranked #5 by Sale and #6 by Oldham in Greens Cakes’ survey.

The study looks at how many options residents of a given area can enjoy at Just Eat at tea time, then divides this number by the number of people in that location.

READ MORE: Man arrested after police found ‘real’ cannabis farm in late night raid

This calculated the number of occupants per takeout, with a lower score indicating more choices.

Salford had 94 residents per option and Stockport had 139.

Both Oldham and Sale were 192 people per takeout.

Get the latest updates directly to your inbox across Greater Manchester with our free MEN newsletter.

Signing up is very simple by following the instructions here.

Manchester City ranked 33rd with 399 per option, and Bolton 69th with 567.

However, the Mancs scored a point for the Scousers as Liverpool finished 95th with 848.

Greens copywriter Neil Wright said he was very surprised to see many locations in and around Greater Manchester appear high on the list.

I’ve always suspected that it’s one of the best places to order delicious and varied takeaway food in the UK, but now there’s no doubt about it.

The company added: Quick and easy food is more popular than ever. In fact, it is estimated that about half of the average British meal is cooked outside the home. Through restaurant meals, quick meal deals, takeout or food delivery and more.

And since it’s a country obsessed with ordering, we figured if you’re looking for a place to dine at home, you’ll find the best places to live in the UK. And also the worst place area where you probably stick to weekly food stores for good reason.

The lowest city in the top 100 was Hull, with 1,061 residents per option.

Want more news in your inbox? Subscribe to our free MEN newsletter here.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/salford-named-best-place-uk-21303598 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos