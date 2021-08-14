As the climate crisis deepens in the US, the pressure on Biden and Kerry increases





World leaders will meet in Glasgow, Scotland to pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but officials say the summit’s success will depend on what can be achieved in Washington. Democratic lawmakers note that most of the work remains to be done, and much of it rests with Congress.

“I give [the administration] Usually very good grades, but with the huge caveat that most of the heavy lifting is still ahead, “Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island told CNN.” Glasgow is still ahead of us, reconciliation is still here. in front of us, most of their regulatory work is still in front of us.

The timeline is consistent for Kerry’s work; four years of inaction by the Trump administration has left other countries skeptical about the ability of the United States to deliver on climate change. White House officials say the United States needs to make major progress on Biden’s decarbonization goals in Glasgow to regain its international credibility.

The last and best hope for climate legislative action now falls on a $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, which Congress will begin work on later this month.

“The bipartite [infrastructure] bill, their actions on the climate are – inadequate is not even the word, ”Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City told CNN. “These are only gestures, but they are not real substantial progress. What happens in this climate reconciliation bill is going to be a huge part of what’s possible, certainly legislatively possible, in this first term of Biden’s presidency. ”

In about seven months in office, Biden appointed a national climate czar, Gina McCarthy, canceled the Keystone pipeline license, gave the green light to several offshore wind projects that languished under the Trump administration, and rolled out executive orders aimed at increasing gas prices. sales of electric vehicles in the United States.

After reintegrating the United States into the Paris climate agreement in January, he set an ambitious goal to try to stabilize a rapidly warming climate: to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions. United 50 to 52% of 2005 levels by 2030.

Democratic leaders in the Senate have said they want the reconciliation bill to include measures that support Biden’s climate ambition, including strong tax credits for clean energy like wind and solar, costs for big polluters, a clean electricity standard and a civilian body for the climate.

Climate advocates have applauded some of Biden’s decisions and criticized others, and they’re waiting to see what happens next.

“The way to talk about the Biden administration and the climate are two very hard truths,” Evan Weber, political director of the youth climate group Sunrise Movement, told CNN. “He did very little and did not even [signed] no major legislation, but he has already done more than any president to tackle the climate crisis. ”

A senior administration official said the president’s strategy has “first and foremost been to get America back on track on the climate” and to show the world “that we are serious about it. bipartite way “.

The need for climate action was underscored on Monday by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which reported that fossil fuel emissions are warming the planet much faster than expected, causing impacts already irreversible. The report explains why fossil fuel emissions must be cut quickly to keep global temperatures around 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“It is now clear that the decisions we make this year will determine whether there is a livable planet for my children,” Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut told CNN.

Meanwhile, the United States is already learning what life looks like at just 1.1 degrees. An unprecedented drought in the West has triggered a water crisis. A historic heat wave in the northwest killed hundreds of people in late June and erased state records. Nearly 40,000 wildfires have burned 3.5 million acres, including the Dixie Fire in California, which became the second largest in state history.

And in northern Minnesota, when Red Lake Nation Tribal Secretary Sam Strong looked out a window earlier this summer, smoke from the fires in British Columbia blocked out the sun.

“It almost sounds like an Armageddon-type situation,” Strong told CNN. “My kids can’t even go out, there’s so much smoke. It’s crazy, you can’t live like this.”

As Americans grapple with the increasingly dire consequences of the climate crisis, the White House and Congress are setting a list of monumental tasks.

With the Senate split 50-50 and no margin for error, Congressional Democrats are starting to draft a $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, which they hope will contain most of their provisions on the weather.

Work on the budget reconciliation is expected to take most of September and part of October, all the way to Glasgow, where Kerry must convince skeptical countries that the United States will be the climate leader after four years of inaction under the Trump administration.

Much of the envoy’s job has been quiet diplomacy with other countries, and much of his success depends on how well Congress goes on climate change.

“Does the future of the world depend on what happens in the next few months? Maybe,” Murphy said. “I don’t think you can overstate how important it is for us to raise the bar on US climate policy because the [countries] we have to listen to ourselves, unless we show that we are ready to change our own policy. “

Since taking office, Kerry has traveled to more than a dozen cities in Europe, Asia and the Middle East to rally allies and partners before Glasgow, also known as COP26. In public remarks, Kerry outlined his broad-based diplomatic efforts urging countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

A State Department spokesperson said Kerry’s efforts have largely focused on raising “global ambition” on climate “since no country can solve climate change on its own.”

It is less clear what Kerry offered individual foreign leaders in return for larger climate commitments. But it’s a mix of sticks and carrots, according to one of Kerry’s senior advisers, Jonathan Pershing.

“Part of what we need to do is wield the stick, but we also need to have the carrot,” he told lawmakers last month. “Maybe the carrot is in the way we can deliver [countries] an alternative model of growth and development. ”

Although Kerry’s climate envoy’s portfolio is much smaller than that of President Barack Obama’s Secretary of State, his relationship with foreign leaders runs deep and he remains at the intersection of the administration’s top priorities. in matters of foreign policy and national security.

This can sometimes complicate his mission: In Moscow last month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asked Kerry if sanctions relief could be on the table for Russia, an issue outside of Kerry’s tenure.

Kerry “suggested” to Lavrov “that he would make sure other members of the US government follow up on sanctions concerns,” a State Department spokesperson said. The couple also discussed cybersecurity issues, Kerry told NPR later.

Lawmakers say Kerry must have been gentle. Getting the buy-in from Russia and China, two of the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, will be key to its success.

“From my perspective, the shift to clean energy and climate resilient development must be an ongoing collaborative process that involves our allies, but also the government of China,” said Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, who chairs the Senate working group on climate change. , told CNN. “This is the message Secretary Kerry is sending. We cannot solve this problem if China does not partner with us and the rest of the world.”

One of the sticks at Kerry’s disposal could be a warning to countries like China that if they don’t move towards cleaner energy, they could be subject to a tax on carbon-intensive imports, known as the border carbon tax. The senior administration official acknowledged that such a step was under consideration and that it was a possible “tool in the toolbox”, but warned that it “still has a long way to go. way to go ”before it can or will be implemented.

U.S. officials and climate experts say Kerry must demonstrate at COP26 that the United States has regained credibility, which will ultimately be determined by what emerges from Washington in the months to come.

“To say it is one thing, but having real achievements and having adopted a policy is going to persuade the rest of the world that America is back,” said Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

