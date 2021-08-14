What to Watch: “Titans” and “What if …?” Remind us that streaming really is nerd’s heaven





While the animation “What if …?” extends the Marvel brand to what looks like a great service for die-hard fans, “Titans” might be the most interesting test, as the live-action series has received a major platform upgrade with its shift from what was DC Universe to HBO Max, a much larger showcase. (DC and HBO are units of WarnerMedia, as are CNN.) Yet pushing the boundaries in terms of content standards – as DC has done with films like “Joker” and more recently “The Suicide Squad,” and Marvel has tried brutal street-level drama for Netflix a la “Daredevil” and “The Punisher” – that’s not really the point; rather, it’s about adapting the comics in a way that accurately captures what people liked about them in the first place, and no one who really liked the Punisher wants to see him shoot rubber bullets.

It hasn’t always been that way, but Marvel’s success in particular has paved the way for such distinctive efforts. In addition, the field of streaming has been an invitation to produce a more specific tariff that will appeal to subscribers by tapping into the passion of the fans, which has at least as much to do with the business model as any mass numbers game. .

After watching the first half-dozen episodes of the third season of “Titans,” the series seems very watchable – and at times rocked by its surprises – without feeling like a top-tier series. Part of it has to do with a storyline involving the villainous Red Hood gradually moving through the plot, a byproduct of both running on a TV budget and having to fill an order for the entire season.

The soapy qualities, frankly, are also quite familiar to anyone who consumes the milder version of the DC Tariff on The CW. And while it’s nice to see some of these characters enjoying their moment, there are very few people who really want to see Beast Boy, Starfire, or Hawk and Dove translated into a live-action setting.

At the end of the day, the conversation isn’t so much about the latitude to feature the equivalent of R-rated series – which streaming allows more easily – but simply to tell stories in the way that serves them best. As Nerdist’s Eric Diaz wrote, with a show like “Titans” creating the piece to “produce something that reminds people of the source material.”

It remains to be seen whether “Titans” and other titles in the DC Universe have any extra wind under their wings to move on to HBO Max, but for anyone who remembers gently putting old comics in a sleeve in plastic, the simple fact that these emissions exist is a beacon (or bat-signal) of the road traveled by the medium.

Rewind TV

CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez dives into the comeback machine:

“In December my husband and I embarked on a trip around the world launching the first season of ‘Amazing Race. I had seen seasons here and there over the years, but we thought going back to the beginning would be fun.

NINETEEN seasons later, we’ve just wrapped up what I think is one of the best seasons so far (up there with the all-star payout that brought home a ton of favorites that had “an unfinished business”) . We skipped Season 8 because we couldn’t get into the season that featured families and we didn’t want to lose momentum with our frenzy with a lousy season that would be a tough task to get through.

So here we are, finished with season 20, and no sign of stopping ahead.

While we did slow down at times, we fairly reliably watched five episodes a week.

Watching the show during Covid was a surreal experience. We started at a time when a lot of people couldn’t even understand traveling abroad (and some still can’t). So seeing the beauty of the world in what seemed to be (and still seems to be) much simpler times can be a little heartbreaking at times, but it’s hopeful.

Obviously, the show would be impossible – not to say irresponsible – to produce at this time. (Imagine the insurance policy!) But I hope it will come back someday. And I hope we will return to that sense of normalcy again. “

No reservations on ‘Reservation dogs’

Also, I would echo Gonzalez’s endorsement of “Reservation Dogs,” with the caveat noted below (and maybe a bit too cute a quibble over the title). She writes:

“Shout on my favorite show right now: ‘Reservation Dogs’.

The FX series, which debuted this week, centers on a group of mischievous (and somewhat crime-prone) native teens who live on an Oklahoma reservation.

The cast is phenomenal – right down to stage thief Mose (Lil Mike) and Mekko (Funny Bone) – and the writing is exceptionally funny.

I refuse to let this show join the ranks of “Lone Star” or “Terriers” – shows that have “more good reviews than viewers,” as Lowry said when we talked about the show.

I implore you to check it out. You will thank me. ”

Quick bites: “Heels” and “Beckett”

A few of this week’s premieres that haven’t received full reviews, but might be of interest to someone:

“Heels.” As if we needed more wrestling on TV, “Heels” builds a Starz drama around small town pro wrestling, taking its title from those who play the bad guys (known as “heels”) against the good guys (“faces”) in the ring. The main draw is probably Stephen Amell – after his long run on “Arrow” – as one of the two brothers who run the struggling business, a married father whose personal life contrasts with that of his free brother. (“” Alexander Ludwig of the Vikings), which only contributes to the strained family dynamic.

The preview episodes aren’t badly done, but there’s not much here to keep any part of you pinned to the couch. The show will be presented on August 15.

“Beckett.” Last seen on Netflix in “Malcolm & Marie,” John David Washington plays the most unlucky tourist who has ever lived, apparently, in this Netflix movie, which has a Hitchcockian quality and good supporting players, but which puts strained credibility with too many turns. It starts with the main character from Washington having a terrible car crash in Greece, not only losing his girlfriend, but stumbling upon an infamous plot that has armed people chasing him.

Can he trust anyone? Will he arrive at the American Embassy? Will he find help if he can? Will people watch the 110 minutes to find out?

Back to ‘The White Lotus’

HBO announced this week that its buzzy limited series “The White Lotus,” which ends Sunday, has been renewed for a second season.

The next episode will leave Hawaii as the show “follows a different group of vacationers as they travel to another White Lotus property and temporarily settle among its residents,” according to HBO. We’re counting on another cast of titled and troubled characters from series creator Mike White.

CNN’s Scottie Andrew explains why we can’t seem to get enough of watching rich and terrible people on TV, writing, “We hate the Roy family in ‘Succession’ and yet we watch, revisit and select the series after every episode. We laugh uncomfortably at the has-been of Jennifer Coolidge’s socialite in “The White Lotus,” we love the fashion worn by rich, bratty kids in “Gossip Girl,” and fear the wrath of boss Laura Dern in. ‘Big Little Lies’.’ Yet we keep watching, often crawling. Such series confirm our worst suspicions about the wealthiest among us – but the fictional richness of the characters and all the baggage that goes with it makes for a gripping television. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/14/entertainment/what-to-watch-titans-what-if-tvot/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

