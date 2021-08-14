Newcastle United – Boylesports named UK and Ireland betting partner





BoyleSports, one of the largest independent bookmakers in the UK and Ireland, has been named Newcastle United’s new ‘British and Irish Betting Partner’.

Through the partnership, the company will launch exciting activities, competitions and experiences for Magpies supporters 18+, as well as exclusive promotions and special offers before and after match days.

The brand betting terminal is currently located at St. Installed throughout James Park to give supporters access to BoyleSports betting facilities on-site for the next two seasons.

BoyleSports has been a leading betting brand since its founding by John Boyle in 1989, and has grown to more than 340 stores in the UK and Ireland with a team of more than 2,500 employees.

BoyleSports CEO Mark Kemp welcomed the new connection with Magpies.

“As we expand our business in the UK, BoyleSports is delighted to partner with a great team at Newcastle United,” he said.

“As Official Partners of the new season, we look forward to BoyleSports betting available online, mobile and at the fantastic St. James Park.

“We wish Newcastle United and their wonderful fans good luck for a successful season.”

Dale Aitchison, Newcastle United’s Head of Commercials, said, “We are very excited to be joining BoyleSports and look forward to starting our partnership at the start of the new season.

“BoyleSports has a long history of football and we are delighted to be working with St. James Park to provide first-class betting services to match-day supporters.”

To learn more about BoyleSports, visit boylesports.com (18+).

