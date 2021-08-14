Summers says it’s weird that the US is borrowing so much in the short term





(Bloomberg) – Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has said that the Federal Reserve’s massive bond buying program is creating a strange situation in which the government’s funding structure is too short-term focused.

As part of its quantitative easing program, the Fed buys longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, under the form of day-to-day reserves.

These reserves earn an interest rate linked to benchmarks that fluctuate day by day – currently 0.15% per annum. This is actually the rate the government, through the Fed, pays to borrow that money.

At the same time, any payment the government makes on Treasury bonds to the Fed is ultimately a flow from one part of government to another and, arguably, cancels out in the end. The result is therefore that the government owes, in real terms, less long-term fixed-rate debt and more shorter-term variable-rate debt.

Indeed, the government now has a floating rate short-term liability rather than a long-term fixed interest rate liability, Summers told Bloomberg Televisions Wall Street Week with David Westin. At a time of great uncertainty, when many people think rates are remarkably low, a decision to fund shorter seems bizarre.

The 30-year Treasury bond rate, for example, is currently below 2% and close to all-time lows. And while it is much higher than the overnight rate – which is close to zero – the latter is unlikely to stay as low as it is over the next three decades, making attractive for a borrower to lock in low and predictable costs over the long term.

By buying assets, the Fed inflated its balance sheet to $ 8.25 trillion, about double what it was before the coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy into recession. This helped suppress borrowing costs, raising concerns among some economists about the potential for inflation and asset bubbles.

The story continues

Fed officials are now wondering when and how they could start scaling back their asset purchase program, which currently hovers around $ 120 billion in treasury bills and mortgage bonds each month, and ultimately increase its overnight reference rate. reasons why I think as quickly as possible without destabilizing things, we should end QE, said Summers, a paid Bloomberg contributor and professor at Harvard University.

More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead of the game with the most trusted source of business information.

2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/summers-says-bizarre-u-borrow-101428872.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos