US coal consumption drops to its lowest level in 60 years





08 July 2021, Saxe, Neukieritzsch: Large equipment extracts lignite at Vereinigtes Schleenhain … [+] Surface Mine. The exit of coal in Germany is scheduled for 2038. In the United Schleenhain mine, the exit will end in 2035. Then, the neighboring power station of Lippendorf, where the coal is drawn, will be cut off from the grid. Mibrag currently employs 1,700 people. Photo: Hendrik Schmidt / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa (Photo by Hendrik Schmidt / picture alliance via Getty Images)

dpa / photo alliance via Getty Images

This is the fifth article in a series on the Global Energy Statistical Review 2021 recently published by BP. Previous articles have provided an overview of this year’s review, a review of carbon emissions data, an overview of oil supply and demand trends, and a review of natural gas trends.

Today I am delving into the data on the production and consumption of coal.

Comparison of coal emissions

Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel. What does it mean?

Fossil fuels are made up of carbon and hydrogen. These are hydrocarbons. When hydrocarbons are burned, carbon forms carbon dioxide and hydrogen forms water vapor. Coal contains a higher percentage of carbon than petroleum or natural gas. So when coal is burned, it generates more carbon dioxide per unit of energy than oil or natural gas will generate.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), burning coal emits around 210 pounds of CO2 per million British thermal units (BTUs) of energy. In comparison, petroleum emits about 160 pounds of CO2 per million BTUs and natural gas emits 117 pounds of CO2 per million BTUs.

Coal also produces many other harmful emissions when it is burned in power plants. Historically, coal-fired power plants emit a lot of sulfur dioxide, which causes acid rain. Regulations eventually curbed this problem, but coal-fired power plants still emit pollutants like mercury. They even emit more radioactive elements into the environment than a nuclear power plant. Thus, many regulations have been adopted in an attempt to reduce the impact of coal on the environment.

Due to the various pollution problems associated with coal, most of the developed countries have moved away from coal-fired electricity. But because coal is cheap, developing countries continue to rely heavily on coal for an energy source. Coal consumption in developing countries is currently the main driver of global carbon dioxide emissions.

Consumption and production statistics 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a record 4.2% drop in global coal consumption in 2020. Within the 38 countries that make up the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), coal consumption has decreased in 2020 by 15.2%. But even in non-OECD countries (i.e. developing countries), coal consumption fell in 2020 by 1.4%.

Coal consumption 1965-2020.

Robert rapiere

However, since 2000, the gap has widened sharply between coal consumption in OECD countries and non-member countries.

Six of the world’s ten largest consumers of coal are in the Asia-Pacific region. All previous years, major consumers recorded a decrease in coal consumption compared to 2019, except China and Vietnam. Below were the top 10 global consumers of coal in 2020. The change refers to growth or decline from the previous year.

Top 10 global coal consumers in 2020.

Robert rapiere

China dominates global coal consumption and production, but coal producers are geographically more diverse than coal consumers. Below were the top 10 coal producers in the world in 2020:

Top 10 global coal producers in 2020.

Robert rapiere

The coal industry in the United States continues to decline at a rapid rate. In 2020, the consumption and production of coal in the United States was at its lowest since the Journal began compiling records in 1965.

The dramatic decline in US coal consumption is the primary reason US CO2 emissions have fallen sharply over the past decade. The consumption of coal in power plants has been replaced by cheaper natural gas and renewables, both of which have a much smaller carbon footprint.

In the next article, I’ll take a closer look at global trends in renewable energy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/rrapier/2021/08/14/us-coal-consumption-falls-to-60-year-low/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos