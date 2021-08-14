UK austerity measures can’t fight climate crisis, experts warn | weather change





One of the world’s leading climate economists warns governments amid claims that finances are resisting policies to tackle the crisis, reintroducing early austerity measures will undermine the fight against climate change and help poor families lead greener lives. I warned you it could be stopped.

Nicholas Stern, author of a 2006 government study on the costs of climate change, says that governments will reduce all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

In an interview with The Observer, he urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to adopt policies such as lending support to help all households transition and invest in the skills they need. did it with

He said that solving these problems requires determination, some resources, and smart design. These things should be made easy for people. Growth must be driven by innovative investments. And we must not make the mistake of hasty austerity 12 years ago.

It’s about helping people make a difference. You should have a reliable plan to help you replace your boiler, especially if there are real costs to the poorest.

It comes after internal and external government claims that the Treasury is resisting costly programs to tackle climate change, such as the so-called Green Check, which helps people switch from gas ahead of the Cop26 climate summit. From home insulation to spending on new infrastructure, a series of policies have been scrapped, curtailed, or delayed. No 10 is now said to be pushing for a larger retirement plan for gas boilers.

On Saturday night, Labor leader Keir Starmer pledged to work with governments on national and international concerns and support ambitious plans to tackle climate change. But he warned that the government’s track record and current plans were lacking and that Boris Johnson had failed to convince the party that urgent action was needed.

The Labor Party I lead will always consult with the Prime Minister on national and international concerns, Starmer said. We face a climate emergency and the prime minister must seize the opportunities Cop26 presents and convince his legislators to do so.

The UK must lead domestically to exercise its leadership abroad. To date, the Conservatives are far from meeting this moment. The government’s risk of greenwashing and delays is catastrophically undermining the UK’s ability to build trust and confidence that it is the host of Cop26 and increase pressure on major emitters.

Prime Minister Johnson made plans last week to make coal, automobiles, cash and wood the focus of the Glasgow summit. However, the Labor Party criticized the government record for each count. They attacked the refusal to block the Kambo oilfield project in the North Sea, cut electric vehicle subsidies, reduced support for poor countries to combat climate change, and failed to achieve tree planting goals.

Stern’s plea for investment was echoed by other dignitaries, including former Conservative cabinet minister John Gummer, who now chairs the climate change committee that advises governments. “So far, we haven’t been very good at helping people in the transition,” he said. What we need is an honest national dialogue based on the principles we have actually gained to achieve this. There is no alternative. The price is at a level that society as a whole can afford. The question is, how do you protect vulnerable people?

One of the issues the Treasury needs to be aware of is that the longer this gap remains, the longer it gives pranksters a chance to tell how expensive everything is and how everyone will be. terrible condition. There should be no gaps. You really have to go in and say it. This is what we can do. We’ve had that hiatus for the last three or four months.

National Infrastructure Commission Chairman John Armitt also called for investment. He said we need to find a way to make this cheaper. It has to be something we can all actually live and perceive as citizens. Because we pay in some way whether we pay through government subsidies or through government subsidies. Meter.

The government says $12 billion has already been allocated to the Prime Minister’s 10-item plan for the Green Industrial Revolution, including billions of dollars for the decarbonization of homes and vehicles and a promise to ensure that the cost of a net-zero transition is fair and affordable. .

We’re already investing $1.3 billion to help low-income homes become more energy-efficient and reduce heating costs, while affordability and fairness will be central to the comprehensive Net Zero strategy well announced before Cop26.

