Love Island UK Week Seven recap, season 7 episodes 42-47

Week 7 of Love Island UK is now available to stream on ITV2 UK. Available in the US on Hulu starting August 23rd. This summary does not cover Episode 41: Unseen Bits.

If I had to pick a topic this week, it would be maturity. The finale is a week away, and the couples are finally cementing their place in the series. Sorry for being a monopoly, breaking an IKEA bed, or insulting someone on state TV. Of course, the producer tries his last swing, sending a few new sexy singles to heart. But alas, we have reached the honeymoon stage of the villa where the participants are happy with their hot partners and free vacations. Of course, Paradise has some problems. Part of maturity, as Liberty finally did to Jake, is seeing people’s flaws as they grow up. But the Love Island summer romance bootcamp definitely forms a few full-fledged couples ready to be sent out into the world, going long distances for a while, then breaking up or moving to London together. Ah, the ring of life.

I was still dealing with the aftershock of what I’d name Moviegate in case I forgot. Libertys is still upset that Jake is unattractive when they first meet, and Jake reminds her that she’s his girlfriend, the idiot! (No, I’m not kidding. He actually calls her an idiot.) They kiss and put on makeup, while Faye and Teddy decide not to kiss and wear makeup after seeing another woman wrong during Casa Amour. Let’s be honest, forget everything I said as both of these things are going to be reversed this week.

The next day, participants are invited to the Island Vibes Club rather than the front of the Majorcan Mafia. They all run around excitedly and wear the best high heels/sarong combos. And I don’t know why they were pumped so much because nothing good happened at the Island Vibes Club. After the obligatory slow-motion dance, Laura tells them the three least popular boys are Dale, Tyler, and Jake and the girls they don’t like are Kaz, Mary and Abi. The rest of the islanders have to forsake a boy and a girl, choosing Dale and Avi, two of the kindest, cutest, tattooed participants they’ve seen in this villa. Now who will give the other boys a haircut? We only have at least a week left, so hopefully it won’t be too shaggy.

Now that the two beds are open, the creators send two new islanders in a final attempt to break up the couple before all this is over. Mary goes on a date with Aaron, who wants to be a fucking soccer player, not a fucking soccer player. Toby currently plays for a team called Hashtag United while Aaron is playing in the fifth division of English football while Toby will remind you at every possible moment. Meanwhile, Teddy drinks with Priya, a medical student who competes with his father for loyalty. Aaron chooses Chloe for a second date and Priya chooses Matt. They all drink wine in front of what appears to be a small piece of cheese. But the creator’s mission fails. Chloe sticks with Toby and Teddy stays with Fay despite a level 7 nuclear detonation last week, allowing Matt to reconcile with Priya and Mary to be with Aaron. The latter hardened later in the week when Aaron made Mary a sweet snack brunch complete with candy and fruit.

Amid all this nonsense, Toby and Chloe somehow became frontrunners and one of my favorite couples. Let me explain. After weeks of talking to every woman in sight, I’ve now seen Toby grow into someone who encourages healthy conversations between Kaz and Matt, uplifts friends like Teddy, and truly cares for Chloe. In short: we saw him mature as a man. For the 22-year-old man, this continues for a year, developing life skills that have definitely stopped after being unlocked again, and we’ve seen them grow through an emotional conflict process that is a Love Island villa. As for Chloe, we’ve seen her find someone who forgives Tobys’ growing pains and truly embraces her eccentricity and cheerful personality. And this is the couple Twitter decided to vote for in Week 2. I think that is the beauty of Love Island. As viewers, we know the maturation of a real 20-something group looking for love. Similar to Friends, but with more chest work.

Another couple who does very well is Milliam (Ive moved away from the former couple nickname, Lillie nuff said). At the Island Vibes Club, they became exclusives, and later that week they admit they’re falling for each other. They also won both sexiest and truest couples in a public voting challenge. Do you smell the Millie Moo x Asos exclusive deal? All Casa stuff seems to have been forgotten, and I have to admit. Even I am enchanted. There is a story of a very tall man obsessed with his beautiful and stylish girlfriend shouting a check for £50,000.

With all this love simmering, Fay decides it’s time to punish Teddy enough and apologize. She has no excuses for the way she told him (right), says she hasn’t broken up with him (right), and still gets hurt by Casa Amor (wrong), but kisses and reconciles. To end the apology, Fay goes to bed in sexy lingerie and drinks coffee in the morning. I’m still wary of her, but just like Toby, I’m proud Faye has grown a bit.

A sexy Ph.D. A student named Brett enters the villa. He is interested in a quick study session with medical student Priya, and chooses her for dates where he can find many things in common, such as running. Now keep in mind that for Brett this means light jogging. Meanwhile, Priya has just finished the ultramarathon, the 100km race. I literally had to google to find out what this race was. Either way, Priyas is now torn between Brett and Matt. Ultimately, she chooses Brett from a reunion to send Matt (and many of his white fedoras) home.

Liberty, Faye, Millie and Chloe decide to get their studies done and make a joint agreement to graduate from NVQ. The sheets move faster than when Jake left the cottage that night. The next morning, former academic Priya hosts a graduation ceremony for the 2021 graduates to prove that all four women have had sex on national television. Chloe says this was the easiest exam she’d ever taken. So proud of all these women. Who says this show is not educational?

With one week left at Villa, Tyler decides his turn. He recruits Liam, Jake, and Liberty to create a custom scavenger hunt (patent pending: Luke T) and create a Shall We Be Exclusive? on a handkerchief. Then they are invited to spend the night in their hideout, and Tyler shows up the next morning with a hiccup in his neck. Also, while this has nothing to do with Tyler, Kaz had another killer fashion week, so he got applause.

It’s time for the classic Love Island challenge. A sexy striptease show with everything tied to a heart monitor. Kaz does an amazing dance, Mary puts on a terrifying wig and dresses up as the Little Mermaid, and Teddy puts his nut in Fayes’ face while the Wellerman sea shanty remix plays. The sexy sailor Teddy raised the heart rate of the girls the most, and Milly, the military-industrial complex, overpowered the boys. Personally I’m looking forward to the next Twitter challenge, but it could actually be the last nail in the Jake/Liberty coffin. I’m glad Hugo is gone now that there’s space outside the graveyard!

Jake and Liberty have had a tough week. Both of them did something they would probably regret. Liberty lost her magnetic bracelet for a while, and Jake was accused of once saying Lib was unattractive, preventing her from cuddling Kaz at important moments, and generally dismissing their relationship as a joke for the camera. Tweet, right? In the open voting challenge, they came first with the most one-sided relationship and are most likely to be the first to break up after leaving the villa. This makes the girls excited. Finally, the public agreed on the Jakes showman. That means the camera can talk about it. Liberty confronts Jake for all of this. Especially when he doesn’t tell her he loves you again and suddenly he talks about the fact that he loves her! great shock! But the girls won’t let him win easily. A preview of the Sunday night episode shows uniting against Jake. Let’s go, girls! Bring him to the red table!

I have no belief that Jake and Liberty will win the show in just one more week. This show is another Molly Mae/Tommy vs. Amber/Who were you? Greg? Circumstances (except this time I think Jake is actually playing the game, but last time you seemed to be jealous of Molly Mae). If the cottage mom and dad are out of the picture, who will win the prize? Sexy and tall Milliam? Wake up to bed Chloby? Hideout Handkerchief Kyler? We’ll have to see when Laura comes out of government-issued quarantine once more next week to claim the crown of Britain’s Next Top Influencer couple.

Always a wingwoman, Liberty threw condoms on every bed the night before graduation.

As Matt packs up for the house, all the boys wear white fedoras to commemorate him.

Toby cheated for a week. She broke her bed while having sex with Chloe, pretended to be the knight Tyler in a challenge from the Greek gods, and successfully transformed into the Love Island Man on a striptease show. He is really growing in me.

Millie fixed a broken bed at night.

Libertys middle name is Amor. This shows that she was actually made to appear on this show.

I’ve seen this clip on Unseen Bits about 7 times so far.

