Wallace dismisses arrogant claims that Britain can solve Afghan crisis alone





NS

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has warned that it is arrogant to think that Britain can unilaterally prevent Afghanistan from returning to the Taliban.

As militants approach the capital Kabul, it is reported that preparations are being made to airlift the British ambassador Sir Lori Bristo by Monday evening.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) intended Sir Laurie and a small management team to remain at the airport along with other international diplomats.

However, the Sunday Telegraph reported that their departure was hastened amid fears that airports could be overrun as the Taliban continue their lightning strike through the country. FCDO declined to comment.

It is arrogant to think that Afghanistan can be resolved unilaterally.

read more

600 British troops are being deployed in the city to help evacuate the remnant, as well as Afghans who will face retaliation if they fall into the hands of the Taliban, working with British troops.

With a sign that time was fast approaching, RAF Hercules was reported to have left the airport on Saturday carrying diplomats and civilians.

Growing chaos, with the imminent collapse of President Ashraf Ghani’s government, met with anger and frustration among members of Parliament and British veterans who served in the country.

The Biden administration’s decision to withdraw all US troops from South Korea by the month following the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks triggered this situation.

The British government, along with other international allies, faced accusations of leaving the country to fate after the British government announced it would follow suit.

President Joe Biden Upholds U.S. Withdrawal Decision (Leon Neal/PA) / PA Wire

But Wallace, who wrote for The Sunday Telegraph, rejected claims that this was a failure of leadership and a betrayal of Afghanistan.

He said that when the United States announced its plans, it was unsuccessful in finding other allies to replace it, and that Britain announced a plan that it could not do alone.

A unilateral army would very quickly be considered an occupying force, and no matter how powerful the country that sends it, history shows what happens to them in Afghanistan.

It is arrogant to think that Afghanistan can be resolved unilaterally. The solution can only come when the powers are multinational and the countries involved can afford all the tools the country has to build hard power, soft power, foreign aid and political alliances.

And from the start, it must be realistic that we have to manage these types of problems for decades, not just overnight.

He told the Taliban that the position was made more difficult by a deal they erroneously offered to win.

His remarks came as Mazar-e-Sharif in the north became the city most recently collapsed in a seemingly unstoppable advance of militants.

As the pro-government forces collapsed, two powerful former warlords who had promised to defend the area fled.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will increase the number of U.S. troops to 5,000 to help Americans withdraw.

At the same time, he strongly defended the decision to withdraw U.S. forces despite the collapse of the Afghan army against the advance of the Taliban.

When he took office, he said he had the option of either withdrawing from an agreement signed by his predecessor Donald Trump or expanding the US presence and deploying more combatants.

If Afghan forces cannot or do not retain control of the country, it would make no difference for US troops to remain there for another year or five, he said in a statement.

I was the fourth president to serve US troops in Afghanistan. Two Republicans and two Democrats. I’m not going to turn this war over a fifth and I’m not going to do that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/ben-wallace-joe-biden-uk-government-mps-commonwealth-b950717.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos