US border officials in Tennessee seized thousands of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards





“Every night,” officers seize shipments from Shenzhen, China bound for New Orleans, Louisiana, containing dozens of blank counterfeit vaccination cards, CBP said in a press release Friday.

The cards have spaces where the recipient can write their name, date of birth and vaccine information. The cards also come with a United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo on the top.

“However, there were typos, incomplete words and some of the Spanish verbiage on the back was misspelled,” CBP said. “Otherwise, how did they [CBP officers] do you know it was a forgery? It was imported by a non-CDC or medical entity, and it wasn’t the first time they had seen this shipper. “

Patrol officers working at the regional port of Memphis confiscate several shipments of fake vaccine cards – sometimes as many as 15 – every day, according to CBP. Packages are often labeled as “Paper Greeting Cards / Use Greeting Card” or “PAPER CARD IN PAPER”.

So far, the Memphis CBPO ​​has seized 121 packets containing 3,017 cards, according to the CBP.

“These vaccinations are free and available everywhere,” Memphis Port Manager Michael Neipert said in the statement. “If you don’t want to receive a vaccine, that’s your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officer’s time, break the law, and present yourself in a false light.”

“CBP officers at the regional port of Memphis remain committed to ending counterfeit smuggling and helping protect our communities,” said Neipert. “But just know that when you order a fake vaxx card, you are using up my agents’ time because they are also grabbing fentanyl and methamphetamines.”

Vaccination cards were not designed to be long-term proof of Covid vaccinations, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Card forgery is a federal crime, punishable by a fine and up to five years in prison for forging government seals found on the card.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/14/us/memphis-fake-vaccination-cards-us-border-patrol/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos