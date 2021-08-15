New Covid strain will put us back a year, experts warn UK government | covid





Ministers are now under pressure to reveal what contingency plans they have to deal with future coronavirus strains that currently evade vaccines, and are being warned by scientific advisers that such consequences could push the fight against the epidemic to a year or more.

A recent paper by the Scientific Advisory Group for Government Emergencies (Sage) suggests that the potential for vaccine-avoidant variants is realistic. Sage supported ongoing research into new vaccines that reduce infection and transmission than current zaps, building more vaccine production facilities in the UK and supporting laboratory-based research to predict the evolution of mutations.

Prominent scientists have highlighted the risks with the emergence of new strains that are seen as one of the main risks that could once again exacerbate the crisis. Professor Graham Medley, a member of Sage and leader of the government’s Covid modeling group, said it was clear that this could set us a long way and that planners and scientists should take it very seriously.

“It’s not that much different from what we’re planning to do between pandemics,” he said. The advantage is that we know we can produce a vaccine against this virus relatively quickly. The downside is that you could go back to what it was a year ago, depending on how your current immunity affects the new strain. Hopefully, the slow evolution will result in new variants that can only dodge slightly, rather than one big leap. Dr Marc Baguelin of the Imperial Colleges Covid-19 Response Team and member of the government SPI-M modeling group said it was important to prevent the importation of variants of concern with moderate to high immune escape properties. Waves on a much larger scale than ever experienced.

It is unlikely that such a new virus will completely evade all immunity from past infections or vaccines, he said. At least some immunity should remain against the most serious consequences, such as death or hospitalization. We will be able to update our current vaccine to include new strains.

However, doing so can take months and may require re-imposing restrictions if there are serious public health risks. The amount of the restriction will be a political decision and should be commensurate with how far this virus will evade current vaccines.

Restrictions in the UK will be further eased on Monday as people who have been fully vaccinated in the UK and those under the age of 18 who come into close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus will no longer be legally required to self-isolate. It is recommended, but not obligatory, to have a PCR test done instead. The daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 30,000. According to the latest figures as of August 13, an additional 32,700 people tested positive and an additional 100 deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, all 16- and 17-year-olds in the UK will get their first vaccine next week for protection before school starts in September. Health Minister Sajid Javid has urged older teenagers not to delay. Get your injections as soon as possible. Only then can we continue to live safely with this virus and enjoy the freedom by providing the protection we, our families and our communities need.

Dominic Cummings, former senior adviser to Boris Johnsons, has already urged the government to release a variant escape vaccine emergency plan and has suggested that the House of Representatives find a way to force ministers to do so. A scientist, who requested anonymity, said he would like to see the publication of a national risk assessment related to the COVID-19 emergency plan.

LDP health spokeswoman Munira Wilson supports the move. She said it’s important for people to be confident in Boris Johnson’s Covid strategy and to trust that he doesn’t repeat the same mistakes over the past 18 months. The government has lost public confidence by refusing to self-isolate, breaking its own rules, and making mistakes that cost lives. Transparency is the only way to start regaining that trust.

Stephen Reicher, professor of psychology at St Andrews University, said: Scotland has a standing committee on infectious diseases. It will be interesting to see what emerges at the UK level.

In the long run, we need a systematic investigation of what went wrong (and what is right) so we can prepare for it and also introduce systemic changes to protect us. The epidemic was like a barium meal that exposed many of our society’s flaws. We can no longer pretend we don’t know it. This was a deaf wake-up call. Try not to press the snooze button.

Government sources said Public Health England and others are monitoring the situation through rapid surveillance and genome sequencing of the virus. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said the immunization program has built a barrier.

We are committed to safeguarding the progress of vaccine launches, and our world-leading genomics capabilities are at the forefront of a global effort to stay ahead of variants with sequencing more than 500,000 sample genomes to date, they said.

The UK recorded 93 new Covid-related deaths and 29,520 new cases yesterday, official figures show. Data from Public Health England show that two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are more than 90% effective against hospitalizations for the delta mutant, the dominant strain in the UK. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/15/new-covid-variants-will-set-us-back-a-year-experts-warn-uk-government The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos