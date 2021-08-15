Cyberdetectives discover men who allegedly attacked an officer during a riot on the Capitol | Attack on the US Capitol





A group of cyber detectives found two men who allegedly attacked police officer Jeffrey Smith on the United States Capitol during the January 6 insurgency, leaving him with injuries related to his death days later.

In a new complaint, attorney David P Weber who represents Smiths’ widow, Erin wrote that David Walls-Kaufman and Taylor F Taranto appeared to specifically target Smith because his eyes and face were vulnerable.

The lawsuit said Walls-Kaufman used a cane, crowbar or similar object to inflict brain damage on Smith, who committed suicide on January 15. Jonathan Arden, former DC chief medical examiner, attributed Smith’s death to post-concussion syndrome, which can lead to symptoms such as depression and suicidal thoughts.

About a dozen people from the open source intelligence group Deep State Dogs pored over the evidence of the attack on Capitol Hill for more than a month until they found footage of Smith and his attackers.

We thought we needed to do something to honor the memory and family of Agent Smith. It’s terrible that the bereaved have been left in this situation, Forrest Rogers of Deep State Dogs told HuffPost. So we turned to what we do best: finding bad guys.

Walls-Kaufman, a chiropractor, has said in the past that about 40% of his clients work on or near Capitol Hill. In January, he was quoted in an article about the riot, implying that he was present.

Taranto, a U.S. Navy veteran from Washington state, handed a gun to Kaufman, who then hit Smith in the head. The battery led to a concussion, according to the lawsuit.

Without Constable Smith’s concussion at the hands of these defendants, Constable Smith would be alive today, Weber wrote.

Smith’s widow Erin tried to get the Police and Fire Department Retirement and Rescue Board to consider her husband to have died in the line of duty. But the DC Metropolitan Police Department refused to release Smiths’ body camera video showing what really happened, and Weber expressed frustration with the lack of federal law enforcement to avenge Smith for months. after the attack.

I thought the FBI’s I stood for investigation, Weber told HuffPost. It’s bad enough that a private lawyer for a widow of deceased police officers is the one leading the investigation.

The fact that these volunteers accomplished what the FBI did not do is extraordinary.

