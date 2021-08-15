July was the hottest month on record, according to the US agency | Climate News





Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of record keeping, U.S. weather officials have said.

As extreme heat waves hit parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 16.73 degrees Celsius (62.07 degrees Fahrenheit) last month, breaking the previous record set in July. 2016 and again matched in 2019 and 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. Friday.

The margin was only 0.01C (0.02F).

The last seven of July, from 2015 to 2021, was the hottest seven of July on record, said Ahira Sanchez-Lugo, NOAA climatologist. Last month was 0.93C (1.67F) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

In this case, the first place is the worst place, NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said in a press release. This new record adds to the worrying and disruptive trajectory that climate change has charted for the world.

Pennsylvania State University climatologist Michael Mann said it was about climate change.

It’s an exclamation mark on a summer of unprecedented heat, drought, wildfires and flooding, Mann said.

Earlier this week, a prestigious United Nations scientific panel warned of worsening climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and other human activities.

Warming lands in western North America and parts of Europe and Asia have really resulted in the record heat, said Sanchez-Lugo. While the global temperature was barely higher than the record, what broke it was the Earth’s temperature above the northern hemisphere, she added.

Temperatures in the northern hemisphere were a third of a degree (0.19 degree Celsius) higher than the previous record set in July 2012, which is a wide margin for temperature records, Sanchez-Lugo said.

July is the hottest month of the year for the world, so it’s also the hottest month on record.

One factor that is helping the world cook this summer is a natural weather cycle called the Arctic Oscillation, a sort of cousin to El Niño, which in its positive phase is associated with increased warming, the NOAA climatologist said.

Even with a scorching July and an unpleasant June, this year is so far only the sixth hottest on record. This is mainly because 2021 has started colder than in recent years due to a cooling of La Nina of the central Pacific which often lowers the global average temperature, Sanchez-Lugo said.

A month on its own doesn’t say much, but the fact that it was a La Nina year and that we still had the hottest temperatures on record matches the pattern of what we’ve been seeing for most of the past decade. now, said the professor of meteorology at the University of Illinois. Donald Wuebbles.

More severe

NOAA’s Spinrad said the causes of the extreme changes in weather are all too familiar.

The extreme events we are witnessing around the world, from record breaking heat waves and extreme precipitation to raging forest fires, are all predictable and well understood impacts of a warmer world, he said. declared.

They will continue to get worse until the world reduces its emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases to net zero.

As the world set a record in July, the United States tied only its hottest July 13th on record. Although California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington had their hottest July, slightly cooler than normal months in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire kept the country from approaching record heat levels.

The last time the globe experienced a July colder than the 20th century average was in 1976, which was also the last year the globe was colder than normal.

So if you’re under 45, you haven’t seen a year [or July] where the planet’s average temperature was cooler than the 20th century average, Princeton University climatologist Gabriel Vecchi said.

Asia experienced its hottest July ever, surpassing 2010, according to NOAA, while Europe experienced its second warmest July, behind just 2018.

