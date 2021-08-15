Man jailed for trying to smuggle stun gun through UK airport – Homeland Security Today





A Glasgow man has been sentenced to five years in prison for smuggling a deadly stungun into the UK, according to an investigation by the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland.

On February 22, 2020, officers from the Joint Organized Crime Coalition Unit investigated the seizure of a weapon disguised as a torch at Stansted Airport. The device was discovered while checking cargo for the Border Force. Yai Kain Cheungs’ home address is Bishopsgate Gardens, Springburn, Glasgow.

On 7 April 2020, the NCA and Police Scottish investigators raided the 54-year-old’s property and arrested him on suspicion of importing firearms. Two additional stuns were discovered during a search of his house.

When questioned, Cheung admitted that he had purchased three stun devices that were banned under the Firearms Act of 1968. Cheung pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of two of the devices. The court accepted this.

However, he pleaded guilty to purchasing a gun confiscated at Stansted Airport, and was sentenced to five years in prison by the Glasgow High Court on August 6th. convicted), he was imprisoned for two years. Both statements are executed at the same time.

Rob Miles, NCA Operations Manager, Organized Crime Coalition (Scotland) said: Seizures like this show that gun imports to the UK are a known threat that we are actively targeting.

Keeping these kinds of weapons out of the hands of criminals like Cheung is a priority for organized crime partnerships, and we have decided together with our partners to stop supply lines and do everything we can to protect the public.

Detective Stuart Houston, Head of Organized Crime at the Scottish Police Department said: “The Scottish Police are committed to disrupting those involved in serious and organized crime in Scotland and this investigation and subsequent convictions ensure that the illegal acquisition and possession of firearms is not unlawful. “It’s a clear message that we will not commit a crime.” It is tolerated in Scotland and such crimes will be thoroughly investigated.

This operation was carried out to demonstrate the key partnership work carried out daily with other law enforcement agencies, including the National Crime Agency, to ensure the removal of such dangerous weapons and to protect Scottish communities.

Martin Hendy, deputy director of the Border Guard Central Region, said: “The sentences imposed last week are the result of the efforts and dedication of Border Guard and the National Crime Agency to protect the British border and provide a clear warning to anyone trying to smuggle dangerous goods. send,” he said. We supply weapons to the countries we are wary of and preparing for.

