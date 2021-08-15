Biden said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan would be safe. Then chaos ensuedExBulletin





President Biden has claimed that the Taliban will not immediately take control of Afghanistan after the US withdrawal, but that appears to be happening.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

President Biden has declared that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan will be, I quote, “responsible, deliberate and safe.” He didn’t seem to foresee how quickly the Afghan forces would collapse. Here is the president on July 8.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: The jury is still out. But the likelihood of the Taliban invading everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.

SIMON: Well, we heard a month later that this seems to be exactly what’s going on. NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoez joins us. Franco, thank you very much for being with us.

FRANCO ORDOEZ, BYLINE: Thanks, Scott.

SIMON: And what is the latest information on what the US government is doing or trying to do?

ORDOEZ: Well, what I can tell you is that the first group of American forces arrived in Kabul yesterday. But most of the 3,000 troops who will be arriving there by the end of the weekend to help evacuate most of the US embassy and Afghan civilians who have supported the United States. Fundamentally, there is growing fear of the collapse of the government in Kabul. The Taliban are now seizing two-thirds of the country. And Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said there was no doubt the Taliban were trying the same tactics they used to isolate and take control of other provincial capitals now in Kabul.

SIMON: And, of course, we always have to question the political impact. The president is widely criticized by Republicans, not just Republicans. Any sign he might rethink his plans?

ORDOEZ: Well, some plans are changing. The Biden administration wouldn’t even send a temporary military force if it was convinced the Afghans had some security. But the United States is highly unlikely to return to combat operations. As a former ambassador from Afghanistan, Ryan Crocker, told me, you can’t rewind this movie. It’s a whole different Taliban, much stronger, and they feed off the momentum. Could the United States go back? Yes, and there is really no doubt about the outcome against a US Army. But Crocker says the costs, the likelihood of loss of life, isn’t something Biden or, frankly, the American people are ready for at this point.

RYAN CROCKER: It would destroy his presidency, not least because they would have to fight to come back, and they would clearly take their toll in doing so.

ORDOEZ: And recent polls show that the American public broadly supports Biden here in pulling American forces out of Afghanistan.

SIMON: What about the argument we’ve heard made in recent days by critics that the United States could have kept a smaller force of at least a few thousand in the country to try and stabilize the country while it was withdrawing?

ORDOEZ: Yeah, the Biden administration is probably pushing this one back the hardest. They say that is a false argument and that it is impossible that 2,500 or 3,000 American soldiers could have done what the Afghan army of 300,000 obviously could not do. There is also the opinion that after 20 years there is nothing we could do. Ivo Daalder, who served as the United States’ ambassador to NATO, said the United States has already invested billions of dollars in training and resources to try to build Afghan security forces to can defend the country.

IVO DAALDER: For his detractors who say, oh, if we had just stayed a little longer we would have avoided the situation – if you hadn’t been able to do what needed to be done in 20 years, why do you think 21 or 22 years would have done the trick?

ORDOEZ: But others argue that the crisis was preventable and that the United States is missing the Afghan people. Of course, the administration says it is doing everything it can to help the Afghans. However, for many of the more than 30 million Afghans, their future may be more in the hands of the Taliban.

SIMON: Franco Ordoez from NPR, thank you very much for being with us.

ORDOEZ: Thanks, Scott.

