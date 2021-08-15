US census data has arrived. The drawing of the political map of Michigan can finally begin.





After months of preparation, public input, and a long wait for updated U.S. Census data, the Michigan Independent Redistribution Commission will now begin the process it was created to draw maps of political districts for. Districts of Congress, State House, and State Senate.

The US Census Bureau on Thursday released the demographic data needed to draw accurate district maps. The data was originally published in a legacy format, which means it is more difficult for average users to decipher, but the commission mapping consultant said on Thursday that he plans to have a database at statewide data commissioners that data commissioners could work with next week.

The process is expected to continue until the fall, and regardless of the commission’s proposal, legal challenges are likely. Here’s a breakdown of what comes next.

When will the commission start drawing maps?

Next week.

According to a timeline agreed to by the committee on Thursday, the committee is expected to begin drafting Michigan Senate districts first and will begin with the western and southwestern regions of the states on August 19. The commission plans to complete the statewide map projects by September 22.

As part of the commissions plan, draft maps will be available for public review by October 8. Michigan residents will have the opportunity to comment on the draft maps at one of nine public hearings in October. The commissioners chose to add an audience in the Kalamazoo region to the first eight proposed meetings.

How will the cards be composed?

The commission divides the map-making process into 19 meetings. Here is the schedule:

Senate Districts

Thursday August 19 West and southwest Friday August 20 Southeast and center-south Monday August 23 Detroit metro Tuesday August 24 East and center-east Thursday August 26 Upper peninsula, northeast and northwest

Neighborhoods of houses

Monday Aug 30 Upper and Northeast Peninsula Tuesday Aug 31 – Northwest Wednesday Sep 1 Central East Thursday Sep 2 South East Tuesday Sep 7 East Wednesday Sep 8 Detroit MetroThursday Sep 9 West Monday Sep 13 Center-South Tuesday, Sep 14 – South West

Districts of Congress

Wednesday September 15 Upper Peninsula, Northwest and Northeast Thursday September 16 Southwest and West Monday September 20 Central East and East Tuesday September 21 Central South and South East Wednesday September 22 Detroit Metro

What criteria will they use to draw the cards?

Under the state constitution, commissioners are required to follow a series of specific criteria when drawing up maps:

Comply with federal requirements, including making each district an equal population size Make districts geographically contiguous Keep communities of interest together Do not favor any political party or candidate for election Consider county, city boundaries and townships Make districts reasonably compact.

Communities of interest are at the top of the list of commissioners to consider and are loosely defined, although communities of color, religious groups, adjacent counties, people working in specific industries, school districts, rural areas , neighboring towns and more have been proposed as possible communities of interest to the committee.

The commissioners also recently completed a series of public hearings in the state where they gathered feedback from residents, and are also collecting feedback and map suggestions on a web portal.

How can residents weigh in once they are drawn?

Starting October 11, commissioners will visit the state again to gather additional feedback from residents. The current schedule is below:

Monday October 11 Northern Michigan University, Marquette Wednesday October 13 Treetop Resorts, Gaylord Thursday October 14 The Dort Center, Flint Monday October 18 DeVos Place, Grand Rapids Kalamazoo exact date and location to come Thursday October 21 Lansing Center, Lansing Monday, Oct 25 MRCC Banquet and Convention Center, WarrenWednesday Oct 27 Suburban Collection Showplace, NoviThursday Oct 28 TCF Center, Detroit

The commission is due to vote again on the proposed cards on November 5, after which an additional 45-day public comment period will begin. According to the current schedule, the first day the committee could vote on the adoption of the cards is December 30.

The final cards for the Congressional and State House and Senate lines require the approval and majority support of at least two Republicans, two Democrats and two independents on the commission.

What happens after that?

Commissioners will deliberate and vote again on a set of cards at a meeting on November 5. Maps, legal descriptions and documentation on the process will be released by November 14, kicking off a 45-day public comment period. According to this calendar, the first day on which the committee can vote on the adoption of the final cards is December 30.

Why are they passing the November 1 deadline?

The constitutional amendment by voters in 2018 gives the panel until November 1 to approve the cards and requires commissioners to post draft cards for public comment by September 17.

Commissioners have long said that the months-long delay in U.S. census data caused by the COVID-19 pandemic significantly complicates the initial timeline.

The commission asked the Michigan Supreme Court for additional time, but judges dismissed the request, calling for an unwarranted preventative extension of time.

Who are these people again?

The commission is made up of six men and seven women. Two are black, one middle eastern and the others white. Their ages vary between 28 and 74 years old, only one is under 30 years old.

The majority of the seven commission members live in Southeast Michigan. Two live in the northern Lower Peninsula, two live in or near Lansing, one lives in Battle Creek, and one lives in Saginaw.

They were randomly selected in 2020 from around 10,000 candidates as part of a system put in place through a ballot initiative to put the public in charge of the redistribution instead of politicians and party officials with an interest in the election. results.

In their nominations and in interviews with MLive, all commissioners expressed a common theme: they see their work as a civic duty which, if done correctly, could help improve the process of redistributing states.

How to weigh now:

For more information, the Michiganders are encouraged to check the commissions website or call 833-968-3729, although formal comments on the redistribution process cannot be taken over the phone.

Residents without Internet access can send their comments to the committee at MICRC, PO Box 30318, Lansing, MI 48909.

Learn more about the Michigan redistribution process:

