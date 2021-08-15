Fred regains tropical storm status en route to Florida as Haiti braces for Grace





Meanwhile, another tropical storm, Grace, crosses the Caribbean towards Haiti, potentially affecting recovery efforts following a major 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Fred regained tropical storm status over the Gulf of Mexico, according to reports from an Air Reserve Hurricane Hunter plane. The storm had sustained winds of 40 mph and was 350 miles southeast of Pensacola, Florida.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for areas of the Gulf Coast from the Alabama / Florida border to Ochlockonee, Florida, as well as the Florida panhandle and southern Alabama. The National Hurricane Center plans to update these tropical storm warnings later Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to gradually increase in strength as it passes through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and Monday.

The storm will bring gusty winds, bouts of heavy rain and isolated tornadoes to parts of the Keys and southern Florida on Sunday.

A 1-3 foot storm surge is also forecast Monday from the mouth of the Pearl River in Louisiana to the Suwannee River in Fla. Including Mobile Bay, Pensacola Bay, Choctawhatchee Bay. and the bay of Saint Andrew.

Fred will also bring rain and gusts of wind to other parts of the Southeast, including Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas, early in the coming week.

Precipitation in the southeast will be enhanced as Fred interacts with a frontal system. Widespread precipitation totals of 3 to 6 inches are forecast in the southeast, with isolated totals of up to 9 inches possible through Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Grace to hit Haiti

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the entire coast of Haiti off Grace, which was located 55 miles south-southeast of Sainte-Croix on Sunday morning with sustained winds at 40 mph.

According to the current forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Grace will cross the Greater Antilles, affecting the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Monday and Tuesday, with expected wind speeds of 40 to 50 mph.

The center of the storm may pass just north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts. Gusty winds and heavy rains are the main threats associated with this storm for Haiti.

A tropical storm warning for Grace has been issued for Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic, the NHC said Sunday morning. Parts of Haiti are also expected to experience tropical storm conditions, and a watch has been issued there.

A tropical storm warning means storm conditions with winds of 39 to 74 mph are possible within 48 hours of issuance, and a warning means such conditions are expected for affected areas.

Grace is expected to bring 3-6 inches of rain in Puerto Rico and parts of the Leeward Islands. Isolated totals of up to 8 inches are possible across Puerto Rico, which could lead to flash floods and mudslides.

For Haiti and the Dominican Republic, widespread rainfall of 4 to 7 inches is forecast, with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches that could also lead to flash floods and mudslides on Monday and Tuesday.

Grace’s intensity and trajectory after passing through Hispaniola remain uncertain for now. The NHC track currently has the storm moving south of Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

CNN’s Tyler Mauldin and Jackson Dill contributed to this report.

