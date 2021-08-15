Travel to US and UK hope airlines hope for a lift of travel ban in September or November





Many travelers from the EU and UK give up hope of traveling to the US during the summer under the … [+] travel ban

getty

There have been repeated calls in the UK this week for the US to lift the travel ban, which has been in place since March 2020. But as JetBlue launched its new London / New York service, there were signs of increased confidence, despite airlines believing the travel ban will not be revoked until September and possibly as late as November.

Heathrow Airport is the busiest airport in the UK and before the pandemic it was the busiest in Europe, but called on the government to do more to increase travel in July, he said that 1.5 million people have passed through its terminals, which is well below pre-pandemic levels. As reported by inews, he called for PCR testing to be replaced with lateral flow testing (which is much cheaper and faster) and for the UK government to push harder on the US to open its borders and reciprocate by rescinding their travel ban.

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said this week, with fully vaccinated US visitors now able to travel to the UK without needing to quarantine, the joint UK / US task force on travel must capitalize on the deployment of leading vaccines in the UK and reach a reciprocal agreement for fully vaccinated UK travelers.

There are, however, signs that confidence is increasing. The number of passengers from North America increased 230% in July, with the most popular route being New York’s JFK Airport, as it was before the pandemic. Additionally, more Americans have been able to travel to the UK since August 2, provided they are fully vaccinated (they can still travel otherwise, but must enter a ten-day quarantine upon arrival).

In addition, JetBlue continued the planned opening of a NY / London route, despite the pandemic. The first transatlantic flight left JFK on Wednesday evening and it is scheduled to begin a route to Gatwick on September 29, as reported by the BBC. Ticket prices started at $ 941 (679) one-way, slightly cheaper than British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, both of which listed $ 980 per ticket for the same time period. JetBlue has completely redesigned its planes for international travel, rather than using its existing planes.

Adding more airlines now means there are 28 possible flights per day between London and New York.

The travel industry in the US and UK is lucrative. As reported by The Independent, nearly 4 million travelers made the trip from the United Kingdom to the United States in 2019 (figures from the British Foreign Office) while 4.5 million trips were made in the direction reverse (figures from VisitBritain). Before Covid-19, it was the London / New York route that transported the most people, nearly 3 million per year.

Virgin Atlantics vice president of global sales Lee Haslett told Travel Weekly the company and its competitors are ready to fly and are hoping for a September start date. for the moment we are focusing on the possibilities of flying.

JetBlue told The Independent he believes flights may be possible from November. Its managing director told the BBC that we are hopeful over the next two or three months as we come to the bright side of the Delta variant increases that we have seen, we can revisit that and we can welcome again. the British and Europeans in the United States.

Currently any non-US person / resident / visa waiver / ESTA holder who has spent time in UK, Ireland, Schengen area, Iran, Brazil, China and South Africa within the last 14 days cannot enter the United States (there are some exceptions for close family members of U.S. nationals).

