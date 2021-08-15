Covid-19 hospitalizations in the United States for people in their 30s reach new high





The rate of new hospitalizations for Covid-19 among people in their 30s has increased by nearly 300% over the past month, according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Covid-19 hospital admissions among people aged 30 to 39 are now the highest since the start of the pandemic, eclipsing the previous record in January, data shows.

The alarming rise is straining healthcare resources as many hospitals struggle to meet the demand for those in need of essential medical care.

“The system is breaking,” CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner told CNN’s Jim Acosta on Saturday.

“It’s not just the beds. Many hospitals can find beds in places like parking lots or cafeterias. But they are qualified people to fill those beds. And the United States is desperately short of critical care nurses. , so finding qualified staff to care for critically ill patients is becoming increasingly difficult, ”said Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University.

Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks as the most contagious Delta variant takes hold of the nation.

And while millions of people eligible for the vaccine have not received their first injection, Reiner believes it’s time to consider booster shots for those already vaccinated.

“I think, in particular, that we should strengthen the health workforce, many of whom, like me, were vaccinated eight months ago,” Reiner said.

The United States Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized an additional dose of the vaccine to be given to people with weakened immune systems.

And on Friday, CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend the extra dose for some immunocompromised people. CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky quickly approved the vote, which means people can start receiving the third dose immediately.

Dr Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS this week that data does not yet indicate that everyone will need booster doses of the vaccine, but that could change.

“It’s likely that will happen at some point in the future,” Fauci said. “We don’t think at this particular point that apart from the immunocompromised, we don’t think we need to give boosters at this time.”

As of Saturday, 50.6% of the total United States population was fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

How you wear your mask matters, experts say

As school mask warrants become a controversial topic in southern districts, experts want Americans to know how students should safely mask themselves.

CNN medical analyst Dr Leana Wen said it was possible to return to schools safely.

“The quality of the masks really matters,” she told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Saturday. “Do not send your child to school with a cloth face covering. Use at least a three-layer surgical mask and ideally an N95 or KN95 if your child is old enough and can tolerate it.”

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, echoed the sentiment.

“Mask with the most effective and efficient means you have available. These are the N95 masks,” he told CNN.

He added that although the United States had a shortage of these masks at the start of the pandemic, they are now in abundance.

“Use them. And when you use them, please don’t wear them under your nose… It’s nothing more than a chin layer. And it doesn’t offer you any protection,” he said.

Osterholm said Covid-19 is transmitted widely by aerosols, which are tiny particles in the air. He explained that if you can smell cigarette smoke at a distance of 20 feet while being masked, you need a better quality mask for maximum safety.

Thousands of businesses add vaccination filters to Yelp

Meanwhile, as more cities and businesses start requiring vaccinations, the Yelp review website has implemented filters that let customers know which businesses need proof of. immunization or have fully immunized staff.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive to these filters… In just over a week, over 9,000 businesses added required proof of vaccination and / or all fully vaccinated staff to their Yelp page,” Noorie Malik, vice – Senior President of Yelp. of user operations, CNN told CNN on Saturday.

This month, New York City and New Orleans announced that people must have proof of at least one vaccine to enter indoor places, including restaurants, bars and fitness facilities. and entertainment. San Francisco is the first major city in the United States to require full proof of vaccination for such activities.

Malik said Yelp consumers are showing interest in the new filters.

“Immunization attributes are now one of our 15 most used filters on Yelp. And it really shows us that it was the right thing to do to help people make more informed decisions,” she said. .

Malik said if people post negative reviews against a company about its vaccination policy, Yelp removes it.

“The good news here is that companies have (…) responded very positively to these filters,” she said. “Of the 9,000 businesses that have adopted these filters or added these filters, we have removed only about 30 reviews that did not meet our content guidelines.”

CNN’s Jacqueline Howard, Naomi Thomas and Lauren Mascaren contributed to this report.

