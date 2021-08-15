2020 census: multiracial population has increased in almost every county in the United States





“If you are constantly described as non-white, why would you always choose white? Said Abada-Rexach, a black Latina and member of Colectivo Il, a group of anti-racist educators and organizers in Puerto Rico.

Figures released Thursday by the Census Bureau show that the multiracial population in nearly every county in the United States increased between 2010 and 2020. In Puerto Rico, half of people said they were more than one race – a trend that demographers say has occurred. across the United States as people turned to multiracial identities.

“Our analysis of the 2020 census results shows that the American population is much more multiracial and more racially and ethnically diverse than what we have measured in the past,” said Nicholas Jones, director and senior research adviser. and awareness of race and ethnicity at the US Census Bureau’s Population Division.

While the Census Bureau warned that comparisons on race and ethnicity between 2010 and 2020 should be “made with caution” because of changes to its latest survey, the agency said it was confident that the numbers “likely reflected actual demographic changes in the population over the past 10 years.”

Clarissa Martnez-de-Castro, assistant vice president of policy and advocacy at UnidosUS, said the changes to the survey “allow us to fully embrace” being a multiracial community and that the preponderance of ‘a race was “more the result of choices we weren’t given.”

“I think rather than a change what you see is that we have a more specific option on how to express who we are,” Martnez-de-Castro said.

“It makes you feel less like a person”

Sarah Gaither, a Métis black and white woman, said the Black Lives Matter movement and the events of the past year made her feel much more about her Métis origin than ever before.

At the start of the protests last summer, Gaither, 36, began receiving messages from other biracial people, questioning their identity and role in the movement. It reminded her of her childhood years and prompted her to write an essay to help them see their unique opportunities to create change MAP: Race and Ethnicity Across the Country

Growing up in the mid-1980s in Sacramento, Calif., Gaither was able to play with dolls and toys from her various racial backgrounds, but she found no words to accurately describe her identity.

For her parents, Gaither says, it was really important to make sure that as a young girl she knew that she was “a lot of different things at the same time.” Although she would see her father, a black man, constantly treated differently by strangers than her mother who is white.

One of the hardest things for her, she says, was filling out the school registration and job application forms.

“This experience of asking anyone to pick a box that doesn’t represent who they are is really a sense of identity threat,” Gaither said. “It makes you feel less like a person, and it forces you to ask yourself who you are and how you stack up in society.”

If there was an “other” option on a form, Gaither said she would choose it even if the term made her uncomfortable and felt an additional lack of belonging.

Gaither, who is now an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke University, says her experiences motivated her to focus her work on how race and ethnic identity shape the way people relate to each other. perceive and treat others.

Changing identity doesn’t mean racism is over

The option to select more than one breed on census forms continues to be very new, and experts say people have slowly embraced this option. Americans had the choice of choosing only one breed before the 2000 survey.

Still, the growth of the multiracial population at the 2020 census was significant. There were 9 million people in 2010 who identified with two or more races, up from 33.8 million people in 2020. That’s a 276% increase.

Like the survey options, other factors like family trees, where people live, how people are viewed by others, and views on race and ethnicity in America change. consistently and influence how people respond to the survey, said Carolyn Liebler, a sociologist at the University of Minnesota who studies identities among Métis.

One of these factors is whether a person marries outside of their racial or ethnic group. A higher percentage of Hispanics, 39%, and Asians, 46%, born in the United States have a spouse of a different race or ethnicity, according to the Pew Research Center.

Liebler says the 2020 census results will likely prompt more people to report their multiple races in the future “because they will see that it is no longer a small group.”

In Puerto Rico, one of the places where the most pronounced growth in the multiracial population has been reported, many people find it difficult to consider themselves black or of African descent because they associate it with slavery. , racism and racial violence, said Abada-Rexach.

Her family has never explained why her mother always straightened her thick, curly hair to help her blend in with her mostly fair-skinned classmates or how to respond to micro-attacks, the 40-year-old said.

The Colectivo He worked for months trying to change the way the community views the breed and show them that responding to the census would be a way to take stock of Puerto Rico’s relations with the United States.

“We wanted to show Congress that Puerto Rico is not a white country, it is not our reality, especially for all people of African descent who are extremely vulnerable and live in poverty,” said Abada- Rexach, who is also Latino / Latino. professor of studies at San Francisco State University.

While Gaither says she is thrilled that her children are growing up in a society where they can be exposed to a diversity of experiences, she and Abada-Rexach fear that the increased number of multiracial people will only create a misconception that racist tendencies. , including systemic racism, ceased to exist.

“Even though white individuals in our country are decreasing numerically, that does not necessarily suggest that they are losing power. These power structures are historically embedded in our systems and always will be quite strongly in the future,” says Gaither.

CNN’s Priya Krishnakumar contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/15/us/census-2020-multiracial-nation/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos