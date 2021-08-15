The World Must Be With Us: British Afghans Watch Tragedy Play | UK News





Not eating, not sleeping, checking WhatsApp and social media feeds every second has become a reality for many Afghans in the UK. They say they are preoccupied with their worries, but all they can do is watch and watch as the tragedy unfolds with a growing sense of helplessness.

Dr. Mohammad Haqmal, a public health officer and scholar who lived under the Taliban in Afghanistan and is now based in England, fears beyond words for his sister, brother and family imprisoned in Kabul.

I’ve been getting messages from my family all night long. Everyone is desperate to escape to India or Pakistan, but they can’t. We didn’t think the situation would return to this in Afghanistan. I haven’t eaten anything for the past few days. Things are getting worse and worse. We thought the Afghan government would resist, but they did not.

He is also confused on a professional level. During his time as public health officer in Afghanistan, he worked through adversity on an initiative known as the One Dollar Project. The project has saved the lives of 2,500 women in 18 months in two of the world’s poorest health indicators. He believes the Taliban will cancel a significant portion of public health projects.

I led the student council at a university in Kabul and tried to talk to the Taliban. It’s very difficult to explain to the people here what it’s really like to live under their regime when you haven’t experienced that darkness. Life under the Taliban was like living in a cemetery. I remember the playground was built for the kids and the Taliban tried to destroy all the equipment. They don’t understand how to use resources. Everything went back to zero. Men are at risk, but women are at greatest risk. We don’t want these stupid people to come to power, but the world must join us.

Mohammad Haqmal Nowroz, former Director of Public Health of the Afghan government. PHOTOGRAPHS BY Terry Fengili/The Guardian

Metra Qutb, 29, left Afghanistan four years ago to work and study in the UK. She works to support refugees and migrants, and she is in a distressed state just like other Afghan people.

Afghanistan has a lot of family and friends. A friend in Kabul is sending a message saying he is too scared to sleep, Qutb said. Women have been a major target of Taliban violence. The Taliban appear to be behaving in a much more brutal way than they did 20 years ago, and they are looking for young girls to forcefully marry. They shoot and kill people for very little reason. The Taliban see women as objects that men should possess. They were not educated in Islam and were not educated in history. They are a bunch of illiterate people. I fear going back to the women who have to wear the burqa. What they say about women’s rights on social media is propaganda. That’s not true.

My first memory of the Taliban was when I saw women in the streets being whipped with their feet for not covering their faces. Even to this day, the trauma remains. As a child, I still have nightmares of war and bombing. Our house was shaking when the Taliban bombed us. Millions of children like me have grown up with that trauma. My message is: Don’t leave the people of Afghanistan alone. The international community should not just make a statement. This is a global problem. If the international community does not help, the tragedy will be very large. There have been many reconstructions in the last 20 years, but all of them have been destroyed. Now the kids will have to play in the ruins again like I did when I was a kid. There is no more hope for peace.

Although many British Afghans live in western London, there are also thriving communities in other areas such as Gloucester.

A 32-year-old man, who left Afghanistan as a child and moved to Iran to settle in Gloucester, who immigrated to the UK in 2005, said the only thing Afghans in the UK could do was raise money to send to family and friends in crisis. They are trying to pressure the international community to act.

A terrorist is a terrorist. They have no heart. We can’t do much here, but we’re working to raise money to spend, he said.

The second man, 32, also settling in Gloucester, was discouraged when the Guardian asked him how he was coping with the crisis unfolding in his country of origin.

I was 14 when I left Afghanistan. When the Taliban came to power when I was a kid, we were so scared we couldn’t even get out of our house. He said the Taliban would kill people even though they did nothing wrong. They killed for no reason. If you look at what’s happening there now, it’s like what happened when I was a kid. I suffered a lot. Every time I see the news, I just think that children are dying without someone to turn to for help.

