U.S. Virgin Islands face worst increase since pandemic began





As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increase across the country, some areas with low vaccination rates have been hit hard, such as Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi.

The same is true for the US Virgin Islands, where only about a third of residents are vaccinated. In recent days, the islands have recorded their highest number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

The islands, a popular tourist destination with a year-round population of around 106,000, are now in the top 20 US states and territories for the number of cases per capita, according to a New York Times database.

Active cases have been increasing for weeks, from around 60 in early July to a high of 401 on Friday, according to data from the islands’ health ministry. Before this summer outbreak, the highest number of active cases was 295, reported almost a year ago. Only 37% of the population were fully vaccinated on Saturday, behind all states except Mississippi and Alabama, according to federal data.

Richard Motta Jr., director of communications for the governor of the territories, Albert Bryan Jr., said in a telephone interview early last week that there had been 26 hospitalizations for Covid, more than at any other time since the start of the pandemic response on the islands in March 2020.

Mr Motta attributed the delay in the vaccination rate to misinformation, a segment of the island population deeply suspicious of vaccines and the fact that the injections are not yet fully approved but are being administered as part of emergency use permits.

The islands have set up a lottery to incentivize vaccination, Motta said, and regular injections or tests are required for the estimated 6,000 government employees, hospital staff in the territory, as well as students and workers of the University of the Virgin. He is.

The islands made the vaccines available to all adults while much of the country still restricted them to high-risk groups, leading some Americans to travel to be vaccinated.

All of the deaths and hospitalizations recorded on the islands are in unvaccinated people, Mr Motta said, and the few documented infections found were not serious evidence that vaccines offer high protection against the worst outcomes.

The islands have stricter precautions than much of the mainland, including an indoor mask warrant, social distancing rules, and a beach and business curfew.

Understanding the state of vaccine and mask mandates in the United States

Mask rules. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in July that all Americans, regardless of their immunization status, wear masks in indoor public places in areas affected by epidemics, a reversal of guidelines it proposed in May. . See where the CDC guidelines would apply and where states have instituted their own mask policies. The battle for masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state bans. Vaccination rules. . . and businesses. Private companies are increasingly demanding coronavirus vaccines for employees, with different approaches. Such warrants are legally permitted and have been confirmed in court challenges. Colleges and universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost all of them are in states that voted for President Biden.Schools. On August 11, California announced it would require teachers and staff in public and private schools to be vaccinated or tested regularly, the first state in the country to do so. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-aged children oppose mandatory vaccines for students, but were more in favor of mask mandates for students, teachers and staff who have not been vaccinated. Hospitals and medical centers. Many hospitals and major health systems require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the increase in the number of cases fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even within their own. workforce. New York. On August 3, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York announced that proof of vaccination would be required from workers and customers for indoor meals, gyms, shows and other indoor situations, becoming the first US city to require vaccines for a wide range of activities. Employees of the city’s hospitals must also get vaccinated or undergo weekly tests. Similar rules are in place for New York State employees. At the federal level. The Pentagon has announced that it will seek to make vaccination against the coronavirus mandatory for 1.3 million active-duty soldiers nationwide no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.

The schools, which have just reopened, are completely isolated and will remain so at least until September, Motta said.

The islands normally attract up to 2,000 visitors a day, Mr Motta said, but when cases increased in the summer of 2020, the islands banned new hotel bookings. Tourism has since roared back; some airlines introduced new flights there this spring.

Regardless of vaccination status, visitors aged 5 and over must post proof of a negative coronavirus test taken no more than five days before arrival on an online travel portal. Mr Motta said a dozen to two dozen people tampered with tests, and some were arrested.

The British Virgin Islands, a territory just a few miles from the United States Virgin Islands by ferry, have virtually closed their waterways to inbound international travelers until April. The territory has also seen an increase in cases which have only recently started to subside.

The two island territories escaped the tropical depression Fred largely unscathed, but the hurricane season extends until November. A natural disaster could greatly complicate their pandemic outlook, a point made last week by President Biden, who said getting the vaccine is a critical part of hurricane season preparation.

If you have to evacuate, if you have to stay in a shelter, Mr Biden said, you don’t want to add Covid-19 to the list of dangers you are going to face.

