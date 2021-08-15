Pressed by US, Mexico speeds up migrant deportations with flights south





By Dave Graham and Laura Gottesdiener

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) Under pressure from the US government to contain illegal immigration, Mexico has quietly sent thousands of undocumented migrants to the south of the country to speed up their departure, according to officials and migrants.

The government declared at the end of May https://www.gob.mx/inm/prensa/realiza-inm-retorno-asistido-de-932-personas-migrantes-rescatadas-en-la-frontera-de-mexico-con- estados-unidos? idiom = es he had made four return migrant flights as he started a so-called airlift to the south, without saying how many people were there.

Mexico has now sent around 13,000 people from northern cities to its southern border on around 100 flights, complementing US efforts https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exclusive-us-starts-flying-migrant- families-into-mexico-far-border-source-2021-08-06 to return migrants to Central America, said two Mexican officials familiar with the matter.

Some 1,200 people have been flown south in the last week alone, they said. The figures have not been released before.

Mexico’s National Migration Institute declined to comment. The Foreign Office said in a statement that it supports a humane migration system that respects national and international law and that it is working with Washington to address the causes of migration.

The migrant thefts come as the Biden administration is increasingly criticized for its handling of the problem.

This is all done to accommodate Americans, who are very concerned about migration, one of the Mexican officials said. Efforts are being made to speed up the evictions.

Mexico, meanwhile, is pushing for the United States to lift restrictions on non-essential travel across its shared border that were imposed during the pandemic.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, the US administration of President Joe Biden began sending families from Central America and Mexico to southern Mexico to deter migration, repeating a practice seen under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Migrants on Mexican domestic flights came from all over the world and had either been detained under Mexican law or deported from the United States under measures such as Title 42, a mechanism used to expedite deportations during the pandemic. under the Trump administration, one of the officials said.

Apprehensions of undocumented migrants at the southern US border with Mexico surged in 2021, putting pressure on Biden and, with him, the Mexican government to stem the flow.

Since October of last year, US agents have made 1,276,000 apprehensions or deportations of migrants illegally crossing the US border, including nearly 200,000 in July alone.

On Tuesday, a flight carrying dozens of migrants, including children, landed in the southern town of Tapachula, according to a Reuters witness and observers for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), a rights group.

Mexican authorities then boarded the migrants on buses, drove them for about half an hour to a remote border post and asked them to cross the pedestrian bridge to Guatemala, witnesses said.

A member of the Mexican National Guard in Tapachula said that when planes land, migrants are transported in immigration agency buses to the crossing points at Talisman and Ciudad Hidalgo, from where they enter Guatemala.

The government of Guatemala did not respond to a request for comment.

Among the passengers on Tuesday’s flight was Antonio, a 26-year-old Honduran, who burst into tears after he and his young son reunited in the small Guatemalan town of El Carmen.

Refusing to give his last name, Antonio said he and his boy were apprehended by Mexican immigration authorities in the northern city of Monterrey and forced to board the plane in direction south, despite the hope of seeking asylum in Mexico.

Arturo Viscarra, a lawyer for CHIRLA, who documented the Mexican flights, argued that the process denied migrants the right to asylum, leaving them dumped in the middle of the night in Guatemala, vulnerable to deprivation and crime.

Antonio echoed this concern.

I don’t have a single peso, he said, crying. And my son hasn’t even eaten since yesterday.

The Mexican government said in its statement it is committed to protecting the rights of migrants and asylum seekers.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Laura Gottesdiener; Additional reporting by Jose Torres in Tapachula; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

