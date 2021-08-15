UK Government Announces Investment of £232m to Support Olympic and Paralympic Athletes | Olympic News





This investment will be used to support the GB Team and Paralympic GB athletes, coaches and support staff. Team GB and Northern Ireland finished fourth in the medal standings, winning 65 medals in 25 sports at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

James Guy, Adam Pety, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson pose with gold medals after winning the mixed 4x100m medley relay at Tokyo 2020.

The British government will provide £232 million to athletes from England and Northern Ireland to prepare them for the 2024 Paris and Paralympic Games.

In addition to funds from the National Lottery, this investment will be used to support Team GB and ParalympicsGB players, coaches and support staff.

This sum of £77.4 million for UK Sport is a 44% increase from the £54 million the agency received in Tokyo 2020.

Jason Kenny became the first British to win seven Olympic gold medals with a stunning victory in the men’s keirin final.

This news will be of great help to the returning players of the GB team after their performances in Tokyo and the Paralympic athletes who will shine on the world stage at the end of this month.

Team GB and Northern Ireland for the first time won 65 medals in 25 sports, including BMX and skateboarding, and placed fourth in the medal rankings.

The Paralympic Games will feature approximately 240 athletes representing the Paralympic GB in Japan, including sprint stars Jonnie Peacock, Hannah Cockroft and swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Laptops: the Olympics like no other

Geraint Hughes of Sky Sports News looks back on how Tokyo 2020 is geared up for the world and Team GB.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The GB team has demonstrated sportsmanship, hard work and record-breaking performance, showing the best of the country in Tokyo.”

“From the pool to the track to the racetrack, our Olympians have given us many reasons to be proud and celebrate their incredible success.

“This increased funding will support Team GB to achieve their best performance in Paris for three years.”

At 13, Sky Brown won a bronze medal in the women’s park skateboard final, making her the youngest Olympic medal winner in British history.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said: “Olympic athletes have inspired people in England, Northern Ireland and around the world.

“Their amazing performances have provided us with many medal-winning moments in Tokyo and I am sure they will be remembered for a long time and we will be able to enjoy more from the Paralympic athletes later this month.

“Their success is thanks to years of time, resilience, dedication and great talent. Despite the chaos caused by the pandemic, Team GB has brought the nation together to inspire the next generation of players.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to increasing government funding so they can focus on delivering more memorable performances in Paris and beyond.”

Last week, UK Sports Chairman Dame Katherine Grainger told Sky Sports News that securing funding would be the key to building Team GB’s success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last week, UK Sports Chairman Dame Katherine Grainger told Sky Sports News that securing funding would be the key to building Team GB’s success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite difficulties in training schedules, 376 GB team players were selected for Tokyo, making them the most GB team in overseas competitions.

Government investments will also support athletes and coaches aiming for success at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and help find the next generation of Olympic and Paralympic champions.

UK Sports CEO Sally Munday said: “On behalf of the Olympic and Paralympic sports community, we would like to thank the Government for providing British sports, British athletes and, crucially, a world-class support team. Looking forward to Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 Required for 3 years.

“The past 18 months have been a challenging time for all. I think we have all seen the power that sport lifts us up. As the Tokyo Olympic athletes have shown, we expect Paralympic athletes to do the same in less than two years. do.” for several weeks.”

Chelsie Giles wins first medal at Tokyo Olympics with bronze medal in judo

Funding also comes with less than a year left for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham and the West Midlands were the biggest investments in sporting events since London in 2012, with an investment of £788 million.

It is already creating jobs for local people, creating world-class sports facilities, attracting new internal investments in the region, and bringing the best of the West Midlands and England to the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/olympics/news/15234/12382270/uk-government-announces-232m-investment-to-support-olympic-and-paralympic-athletes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos