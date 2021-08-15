Covid vaccine booster season could be coming soon





The Biden administration is working on a policy that could allow the general population to obtain COVID-19 vaccine boosters, as part of a phased rollout that could begin as early as the fall despite a range of concerns, from safety and from logistics to ethics. As with the initial distribution of coronavirus vaccines last year, the first booster vaccines would likely go to nursing home residents, healthcare workers and other vulnerable groups, reports The New York Times. White House officials plan to give people the same vaccine they originally received and have discussed starting the effort in October but have not set a timeline, according to the Times.

Among the factors complicating the administrations’ recall strategy is the unresolved question of whether an additional injection is currently required for the general population of the United States. Scientists still don’t know how long people stay protected, and everyone is confused because there isn’t a lot of published data, vaccine expert Dr Peter Hotez, Dean of Baylor College of Medicine. The question is, how vulnerable are we, and the numbers are all over the place.

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said last week that sooner or later you’ll need a booster and President Joe Bidens’ team is preparing accordingly. The White House’s position is that it cannot afford to postpone the logistics of delivering boosters to millions of people until that tipping point is reached, reports the Times. But doing so at a time of unequal access to vaccines around the world presents a possible moral dilemma. Some prominent scientists claim that booster injections are at best premature and at worst unethical in the absence of convincing real-world evidence showing that the effectiveness of vaccines against serious illness and hospitalization is declining, according to the Times. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization called for a moratorium on COVID booster injections, citing the lack of data and global inequality in vaccine availability.

The news of the Biden administrations’ strategizing comes days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared third doses of Pfizer and Moderna for certain immunocompromised Americans, a decision the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention subsequently supported with its recommendation. But that direction has created confusion among those who are not yet eligible for a third dose and some of whom, as my colleague Nick Bilton reported earlier this month, have started to take matters into their own hands. As the highly infectious delta variant spreads, along with reports of rare breakthrough infections, many impatient and wealthy people who jumped the line the first time are now trying to get vaccinated. In some cases, they use fake names and travel to different counties or states to do so, Bilton reported. At least one of them justified this action by citing the current American stockpile of at least 100 million doses. Even if you scramble your way to get a third vaccine, it’s not like you take it from someone else since there are millions of vaccines that end up in the trash every day, a a person expecting to receive a recall told Bilton.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN last week that the data will guide our decision on when the administration will recommend boosters for the general population. But many people don’t seem willing to wait for the green light: More than a million Americans who have received a two-dose vaccine have already received a third dose, a CDC official said on Friday.

