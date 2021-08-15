US Considering COVID Vaccine Recalls For Seniors As Soon As Fall





WASHINGTON (AP) Warning of difficult days ahead with an increase in COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said on Sunday that the United States could decide within the next two weeks whether or not to offer vaccines of coronavirus reminder to more Americans this fall.

Dr Francis Collins has also advocated again for unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated, calling them sitting ducks for a delta variant that is ravaging the country and showing few signs of slacking off.

It is going very sharply upwards with no sign of peaking, he said.

Federal health officials have been actively pursuing whether additional injections for those vaccinated may be needed as early as this fall, examining the number of cases in the United States almost daily as well as the situation in other countries like Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the protection of vaccines. disease control fell among those vaccinated in January.

Israel is offering a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated.

No US decision has been made because the cases here so far still indicate that people remain highly protected against COVID-19, including the delta variant, after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose regimen or the vaccine. single injection Johnson & Johnson.

But U.S. health officials made it clear on Sunday that they were bracing for the possibility that the time for recalls would come sooner rather than later.

There are fears that the vaccine may start to lose its effectiveness, Collins said. And delta is a problem that we have to try to deal with. The combination of these two means that we might need boosters, perhaps starting with healthcare providers first, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually with others, such as nursing homes. Older Americans.

He said that because the delta variant didn’t start hitting the United States hard until July, the next two weeks of case data will help the United States make a decision.

Moderna chairman Stephen Hoge said it was surprising to see breakthrough infections appear among those vaccinated within six months, although most of the symptoms so far have not been life threatening. I think that suggests we’ll need booster shots to get through the winter, he said.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration said people with weakened immune systems may be given an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to rise.

If it turns out that as the data comes in we see that we need to give an extra dose to people in nursing homes, in fact, or to the elderly, we will be absolutely ready to do it. do very quickly, said Dr Anthony Fauci. , who is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Bidens.

While the United States currently records an average of around 129,000 new infections per day, a 700% increase since early July, that number could rise to 200,000 in the next two weeks, a level not seen since the worst pandemic days in January and February. , Collins said.

He and Fauci stressed that the best way to contain the virus is for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

Currently, about 60% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose and nearly 51% are fully immunized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Areas with low vaccination rates have been particularly affected by infections, such as Louisiana, Texas, Florida and Mississippi.

It’s heartbreaking considering we never thought we would be back in that space, Collins said of the surge in infections. But here we are with the delta variant, which is so contagious, and this heartbreaking situation where 90 million people still go unvaccinated who are sitting ducks for this virus, and that’s the mess. Were in a wounded world.

Fauci said that as more people get vaccinated, in many places all vaccinated and unvaccinated will need to do their part in mitigation, such as wearing masks in schools and other spaces. public.

We just realized it was a public health crisis, he said. The more infections you get, the more you spread, the more likely the virus is to continue to grow and mutate.

Collins spoke on Fox News Sunday, Fauci appeared on CBS Face the Nation, and Hoge was on Fox News Channels Sunday Morning Futures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksnblocal4.com/2021/08/15/us-booster-shot-decision-expected-within-2-weeks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos