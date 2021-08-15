



To level up Britain’s Boris Johnsons, a leading think tank said it would require nearly $2 trillion in funding for German reunification after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The Center for Cities says the plans the government has described so far will fall into the sea and will cost hundreds of billions of pounds over decades if done right to stop the division between the two Koreas.

In a thorough analysis shared with the nonpartisan research group The Guardian, England’s big cities, including Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, have the lowest productivity and life expectancy in Western Europe.

The average person in Madrid can expect to live nearly 10 years longer than those in Glasgow or Liverpool, where life expectancy is four years lower than the European average. People living in Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham live on average two years less than people living on the continent.

Paul Swinney, Policy Director for the Center for Cities, said: We have had this division for at least 85 years. it’s a huge challenge [to address].

Equalization has been central to Johnson’s domestic policy since his 2019 election, but few new policies have matched that rhetoric. The government is expected to provide more policy in its white paper in the fall, but experts have so far been disappointed by what the Prime Minister’s announcements describe lacks consistency, urgency or ambition.

Swinney said the amount of money should be comparable to the amount the German government spent on rebuilding East Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989. Its cost is estimated to have reached 2 trillion (1.7 trillion), plus a solidarity surcharge (Solidarittszuschlag) tax for all German adults.

At that moment, he said, he was in a few small rounds of funding and good warm remarks to a few places and free ports.

East Germany example [assess] How far are we from it? It feels uncomfortable if we are completely miles apart as we are now. But if there’s something more comprehensive that can get you closer, it’s pretty close to where you’re supposed to be.

A government spokesperson said it is investing billions of pounds to regenerate parts of the UK, including a £4.8 billion leveling fund and 2.4 billion distributed to 101 regions through the Towns Fund.

The spokesperson added that the white paper will show how drastic new policy interventions will improve livelihoods across the country. Infectious diseases and more.

Studies show that the UK has a higher level of regional inequality than any other wealthy country. An analysis by the University of Sheffield two years ago found that the UK has more regional inequality than the other 28 OECD countries. Slovakia and Ireland were the only wealthy countries with greater regional inequality.

Analysis by Center for Cities shows all major UK cities except London at the bottom of the Western European League table for productivity. In Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham and Glasgow, the total value added per capita (GVA) generated by economic activity in a region is nearly half that of Brussels, Amsterdam and Munich.

Life expectancy in British cities is also the lowest in Western Europe. Life expectancy for women in the UK is 17th lowest compared to EU countries (83.1 years), only in Denmark, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania. Women in Glasgow will live on average to almost 80, compared to 88 in Madrid and 87 in Lyon, Toulouse and Nantes.

Jo Bibby, director of health care at the Health Foundation, said the UK’s overall poor health is hampering its economic performance. She said mental health issues are the number one cause of people losing their jobs and are an obvious place to start on the leveling agenda. She added that she wouldn’t level up the economy unless she leveled up health.

Henri Murison, head of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, a business and civic group chaired by George Osborne, urged the government to urgently commit to rail projects HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail and address severe inequalities in health and education. It’s just rhetoric, not the serious economic rebalancing we promised.

