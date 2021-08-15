UK workers report that they need the right to disconnect amid the overtime epidemic | working from home





According to a report by the Autonomy think tank, telecommuting has caused an epidemic of hidden overtime, particularly affecting women, requiring new rights to break the law.

Organizations say that unpaid work is a growing problem in an era of increasing telecommuting and that women are at greater risk of negative health effects and psychological distress.

As part of the report, it proposed a draft bill that would create the right to disconnect under French law, which stipulates that employees do not have to answer work-related calls or read emails during recess.

The bill called for two amendments to the Employment Rights Act of 1996 to ensure that workers had the right to completely cut off all business communication outside of working hours and the right to convene an employment tribunal in case of violation.

Employers have suggested that employers should not monitor or respond to work-related communications of their employees, require workers to perform work outside of agreed working hours, or penalize workers for not doing so. There will be a proposed exemption for industries where that is not feasible and where employers have taken all reasonable steps to minimize agreed overtime.

According to the report, previous studies conducted by Autonomy, Compass and Four Day Week campaigns on overwork during the COVID-19 pandemic found that women disproportionately felt the negative impact on mental health at all stages of the crisis.

The study found that women worked 43% more hours per week than men, and for women with children, this was even more clearly associated with psychological distress.

Will Strong, research director at Autonomy, said the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the need to create a much clearer line between work and family life.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, during a briefing in the Shadow Cabinet on the Future of Work, said: It is fair for workers to set healthy boundaries and to stop and disconnect from work outside of working hours.

In the modern workplace, workers cannot be forced to compromise their family, responsibilities, or hobbies to meet their employer’s expectations. It’s not a sustainable way to run the economy. Many good companies want this kind of protection to be guaranteed to their workers overall.

The Labor Party will ensure that all workers have the right to flex and cut off work. We need a new deal for working people and the Labor Party will provide it.

The idea of ​​the right to disconnect was the subject of a campaign by union Prospect. The campaign found earlier this year that 59% of all workers supported the introduction of the right to disconnect, while 17% were against it. Among new remote workers, 66% are in favor and 14% are against.

Andrew Pakes, head of research at Prospect, said: Other countries have already acted to address this issue by introducing the right to disconnect workers and we are urging the UK government to act now so we don’t fall behind. are doing

Although the government did not support the right to disconnect, it does have a flexible working task force to review issues related to working from home during the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/15/uk-workers-need-right-to-disconnect-amid-overtime-epidemic-says-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos