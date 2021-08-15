Roger Federer withdraws from US Open 2021





Roger Federer will not participate in the 2021 US Open.

REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 election in your district and across New York

Roger Federer, one of the greatest male tennis players of all time and current world number 9, announced on Sunday that he had withdrawn from the 2021 US Open in Queens later this month due to a persistent knee injury requiring surgery. The procedure will require him to miss an extended period of time, as he described it as “many months.”

“I have talked a lot with doctors about my knee, getting all the information since I got injured again during the grass season at Wimbledon. This is just not the way to go,” Federer said. . “To feel better, I will need surgery. I decided to do it. I will be on crutches for several weeks and out of play for several months. It will be difficult in some ways, but in some ways. at the same time i know it’s the right thing to do because i want to be healthy, i also want to run later.

The 40-year-old has already undergone a pair of knee surgeries last year, limiting him to just 13 games in 2021 and several withdrawals in numerous tournaments, including the French Open and the Tokyo Olympics. He hadn’t played competitively since the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July, where he lost in straight sets to Lorenzo Sonego.

Federer is currently tied with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for most men’s singles tennis titles at 20. Djokovic equalized Nadal and Federer after winning the first three Grand Slam tournaments, the French Open, the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.

If Djokovic won the US Open in September, he would become the first man to reach the Grand Slam calendar by winning each of the four majors in a year since 1969, when Australian legend Rod Laver swept away all four championships.

American Don Budge is the only other man to complete a Grand Slam on the calendar, which took place in 1938.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amny.com/sports/roger-federer-withdraws-from-2021-us-open/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos