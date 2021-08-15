UK government investigates retail energy greenwashing





Renewable Energy Update

British ministers have launched an investigation into how energy suppliers are marketing their renewable electricity trade following criticism that many companies are committing “greenwashing”.

Nearly 9 million households are taking part in deals to provide “green” or “100% renewable electricity” as energy providers capitalize on growing customer demand to limit their contribution to climate change.

But what about the following consumer groups? Having previously expressed concerns about the transparency of these transactions, he warned that assumptions risk being misled about environmental claims.

Some energy companies that sell 100% renewable deals, such as Chippenham-based Good Energy, contract directly with green generators, including solar and wind power plants, to match all the electricity they supply to their customers.

Many others support their marketing claims by purchasing electricity from a wholesale market that can be supplied from any source, such as gas-fired power plants or coal, and then use certificates that can be purchased for 10p each.

In the UK, energy regulator Ofgem issues one certificate per megawatt-hour of qualified clean electricity produced to renewable energy generators, but these “Renewable Energy Assurance Certificates of Origin Certificate” or Regos can be traded cheaply on the secondary market .

Energy suppliers purchasing certificates are legally able to market their transactions as “100% renewable” as long as they submit enough to Ofgem to represent their supply.

Advocates of the system say it is not green because the certificate corresponds to a green power unit being generated in the UK or Europe. They also claim that virtually all electricity generated in the UK is added to the grid, regardless of its source, and it is impossible to track energy from a specific source to a home.

However, critics such as Good Energy and ScottishPower have branded the so-called green deal “fake”, arguing that buying certificates in secondary markets is not conducive to the UK’s growth in clean electricity production. In contrast, direct contracts with generators help wind and solar developers finance their projects.

The government said in its review it would consider whether the system would remain “suitably transparent” and the rules regarding what could be marketed as a green energy deal remain “fit for purpose”.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK Energy and Clean Growth Minister, said: “I want people to know that when they sign green tariffs they are investing in companies that are consciously choosing to invest in renewable energy. “Part of that is to make it as transparent as possible for businesses to see where their power comes from.”

ScottishPower’s CEO Keith Anderson said the review was “important and timely”. He added: “To address the net zero challenge, consumers need to be confident that green electricity rates are supported by renewable energy and helping the UK invest more in green power.” .

Emma Pinchbeck, CEO, Energy UK, representing energy providers, said, “Consumer confidence in new services and products is an essential part of the transition to smart, flexible and low-carbon energy systems. So we welcome more transparency on green tariffs so consumers can make informed choices.”

