Opinion: Afghanistan’s first female ambassador to the United States says Taliban advance was preventable





Rahmani was born in Kabul in 1978, a year before the Soviets invaded Afghanistan, plunging the country into a cycle of wars that has continued for more than four decades. Her family fled to neighboring Pakistan where she grew up as a refugee. Rahmani received a bachelor’s degree in software engineering from McGill University in Canada, and later a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University. Prior to taking up her post as Afghan Ambassador to Washington, DC, Rahmani was Ambassador of Afghanistan to Indonesia.

Bergen’s discussion with Rahmani has been edited for clarity and length.

RAHMANI: Distressed, worried. I am extremely concerned about what will happen, and I am extremely worried for my family and my people at home.

BERGEN: Do you think all of this was preventable, the situation we find ourselves in today?

RAHMANI: Oh, yeah. I mean, absolutely! Absolutely, it was preventable. I don’t think at this point it matters who we should point the finger at and who we should blame. It’s unfortunate that we are here, but we are here.

It is the sign of a huge failure of Afghan democracy. It shows the failure of diplomacy. He points to the failure of international aid and assistance.

I think that calls into question all the sacrifices made by the Americans, by our allies, and multiplied by all the Afghans with so much blood, tears and sweat that we have all put in over the past 20 years.

BERGEN: Were you surprised at how quickly the Taliban took control of much of the country?

RAHMANI: No. I think a lot of people in the international community were taken by surprise, but I was aware of the deterioration in the morale of our security forces, of the division of politics in Afghanistan. In many places, Afghan security forces were not supported by Kabul.

BERGEN: Does that remind you of the Iraqi summer in 2014, when ISIS took power and the Iraqi army did not fight?

RAHMANI: Yes, there are some similarities. First, it was the same about how the Iraqi leadership ignored the reality of Iraq. They were not an inclusive government. And there was a lack of maturity in the way they conducted politics and military strategy.

BERGEN: There is a message from the White House that President Joe Biden was right, that recent events show that the Afghan government and the Afghan army are weak, and the fact that everything has collapsed so quickly proves that ‘he was right.

RAHMANI: I understand President Biden’s position because when he says that if he did this in six months or a year instead of now, there wouldn’t be much difference, unfortunately I agree with that. It wouldn’t be much different. Why? Because, unfortunately, the international community failed to negotiate and implement a settlement leading to the establishment of a new inclusive government in time, which could have been put in place with the help of a peacekeeping mission. the peace.

BERGEN: But was it necessary to go to zero US troops in Afghanistan? Because, too, there are 7,000 other NATO soldiers who have also left and 16,000 contractors. Was it necessary?

RAHMANI: Of course, it accelerated the process of taking control of the Taliban at the speed of light. there is no doubt.

BERGEN: You are the first Afghan Ambassador to the United States who is a woman. Do you think a Taliban-controlled government will send female ambassadors in the future?

RAHMANI: No. Based on what I know about them and their actions on the ground, I fear that the most basic rights of women may be sacrificed.

BERGEN: What rights are at risk?

RAHMANI: Access to education, employment, even the physical presence of women in the public sphere is not tolerated. I heard that one of the Taliban representatives in Herat was asked about women working in administration and justice, and he said, “Oh, that would be a very difficult thing. Women can only work in the education and health sector. ”

So that’s the mentality. What the Taliban will offer women falls far short of equal citizenship. There is little reason to believe that anyone would have citizenship rights under the Taliban, based on past experience. But even so, women will be treated as a “lower class,” deemed fit only for specific roles and nothing else.

