Mini-Manchins among us? | Nevada Current





Nevada Representative Susie Lee joined a few of her moderate colleagues and signed a letter in July calling on the House to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill without waiting for the Senate to send out a much larger budget resolution as well. .

This would allow, among other things, moderate fanatics in the House to vote against, if not kill, the budget resolution’s reform and spending package.

The Senate adopted the infrastructure bill on Tuesday. The budget resolution is still being drafted in the Senate, but the framework consists of truly transformative and long overdue policies and programs to tackle housing, climate, education, health care, social services. , working families and income inequalities.

But if the House now passes the infrastructure bill already approved by the Senate, the Moderate House could vote against the budget resolution and continue to fulfill its highest priority: singing in front of voters the holy holy two-party amen.

Yeah, fuck that.

Democrats could lose control of Congress in 2022 (and almost certainly will if they don’t pass the budget resolution) and the presidency in 2024. The window to get things done is open now. For Democrats to miss this opportunity would be inexcusable and unforgivable.

To her credit (or not, depending on your perspective), Lee was not among the nine House Democrats who signed a letter this week explicitly telling Nancy Pelosi to immediately and alone pass the infrastructure bill. .

Since entering politics, Lee has pursued a relentless quest to assure voters in Nevada’s third congressional district that no matter what Republicans say, she is too moderate extremist.

The well-being of his constituents far outweighs his desire to stubbornly cling to Reagan-Thatcher’s version of Democratic political calculus. Lee & Friends are enough late 20th century Democrats in the House to narrow, in tandem with Joe Manchin, the big budget resolution’s reach.

Hopefully to his constituents and people across the country, the tsk tsk rumors of Lee and his centrist colleagues about the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation package will amount to nothing more than political theater. Hopefully when the time comes, Lee will put the needs of nations ahead of what his consultants might think is his own political interest and vote for All The Nice Things.

Lee is of course not the only Democratic official in Nevada who is a centrist extremist (the state is lousy with em tbh). She’s not even the only one in Congress. Senator Jacky Rosen also tends to profess a strong preference for purifying two-party politics and its constant companion, Picayune politics.

About three weeks after Biden and a bipartisan group of senators announced they had reached an agreement for an infrastructure framework in June, Rosen decided to join them. And then, when the legislative deal was announced last month, Rosens’ office was quick to issue a statement saying everyone, Jacky Rosen is also part of this bipartisan group of senators, no really! or words to that effect.

As the $ 3.5 trillion package is worked out in the Senate, it seems unlikely that Rosen will help crush parts of it. That’s what Manchins for. Why get involved? Can be messy!

Then again, if Rosen were to turn his back on his party, and even explicitly support a policy that was deliberately bad for political calculations, it would not be unprecedented.

***

BFD, really. In July, Nevada households representing more than half a million children collectively received US $ 143.3 million, thanks to the new and improved child tax credit. The Currents April Corbin Girnus wrote an article this week detailing some details including the average payout per family and preliminary results showing what people are spending it on and how big a difference it makes. (Spoiler: For two-thirds of recipients, the answer is “huge.”)

To a small perspective, the new supercalifragilist mining tax that was the political deal of the century or whatever in the Nevada legislature this year could generate $ 150 million a year. Families in Nevada just received $ 143 million in one month.

As I have said many times, the expansion of the child tax credit is one of the most important national policy advancements in decades, and it could become very, very important over the cycle. election of 2022. Even bigger than – gasp! – critical theory of race.

***

Water cycle vs spin cycle. Given the dramatic acceleration of the drastic impacts identified in the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, it seems, in practice, that the turn to the right has finally prevailed on this issue. Kudos to Jim Inhofe and his snowball, to the people who have spent the past two decades saying “clean coal” like there is such a thing, and to all who have done so much to get us where we are. are today. Now here is one of the main authors of the IPCC report to tell you what you have gained.

***

Yay! Another Republican joins the race for Governor of Nevada. His name is Guy Nohra (not to be confused with Guy Noir) and of course he thinks Critical Race Theory is the greatest monster in history, except when “voter fraud” is. In other words, there isn’t much daylight between him and the other nominated candidates, Joe Lombardo, John Lee, and Joey Gilbert. They will all really have to struggle to differentiate themselves! Poor guys. However, one possible difference: while this new guy might not have a lot of common sense, he’s obviously got a lot, a lot of dollars, and he says he’s going to spend at least a million on his campaign to get started. . Congratulations to the political consultants who win this lottery. Here’s to taking the tyro for a ride.

***

Did R&R jump the shark? In the latest installment of the Blockchains affair (yes, it’s still a thing) we find Pete Ernaut, one of the partners of the historic, folkloric, epic and widely beloved advertising, public relations and lobbying firm. and trusted R&R Partners, telling lawmakers that blockchains will be the most transformative development in Nevada since gambling was legalized.

Uhm alright

Ernaut, along with others on Blockchain’s offensive payroll, are still unable to clearly explain why or how Blockchains will be so transformative. But it’s historical folk R&R, so everyone has to pretend it’s there.

(With the exception of the first item, the items above are excerpts, some lightly massed, others more heavily, from material published during the past week in the Daily Current newsletter, the editors did a roundup of the morning news.)

