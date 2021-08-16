UK home prices fall in August as demand for bigger homes declines | housing market





UK home prices have fallen as demand for larger homes plummeted after the UK government cut stamp duty cuts for buyers in England and Northern Ireland this summer, according to Rightmove.

According to the real estate website, the national average home price has fallen 0.3% (about 1,000) over the past month and is currently hovering at 337,371. However, he said, buyer demand, especially for small properties, remains strong and he expects prices to rebound in the fall.

Another sign that the housing market is cooling down after the government changed stamp tax rules earlier this summer, the boom in property values ​​is ending as buyers rush to get tax benefits, a figure the Nationwide Building Society released later. it came out Home prices fell 0.5% in July. Rival lender Halifax said home prices rose 0.4% in July, but expects home prices to decline over the next few months.

The government took the first steps in July to cut stamp duty leave for property buyers in the UK and Northern Ireland. Closure.

Buyers did not pay stamp duty on the first 500,000 of the purchase price before the end of June. The tax threshold on real estate purchases was dropped to 250,000 on July 1st. In September, it will return to its pre-pandemic level of 125,000. Beginning July 1st, first-time buyers can purchase homes for up to $300,000 without stamp duty. Similar tax incentives have also ended in Scotland and Wales.

Rightmove said the headline findings covered a wide range of differences between different types of real estate.

The overall decline was attributed to a 0.8% fall in the average price of a four-bedroom or more home, it said. The typical asking price has dropped by $4,699 as buyers are no longer able to save significant stamp duty.

In contrast, smaller properties sought by first-time buyers and families looking to move to a second home continued to rise in value to record levels, they said.

“Average prices fell only in the high-end segment, where stamp duty incentives were withdrawn the most,” said Tim Bannister, director of real estate data at LightMoves. The large real estate market that accommodates first-time buyers and second-steppers is still under high demand and price pressure, with average prices in the sector hitting all-time highs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/aug/16/uk-house-prices-fall-in-august-as-demand-drops-for-bigger-homes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos