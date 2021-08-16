US cuts evacuation of Afghans who worked for the US to put Americans first





The latest flight for Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants and their families to Fort Lee, Va., Has left Afghanistan, four sources said.

A source said that limiting the number of flights that can transit to and from Kabul airport – which was a scene of mass panic and chaos on Sunday – hampered efforts to evacuate Afghans working alongside the United States. in his two-decade military campaign.

It is not known how long the break for inbound flights will last and the situation remains fluid. As of last week, refugee resettlement agencies had been bracing for a large influx of Afghan arrivals, two of the sources said, and officials in the Biden administration were discussing an increase in SIV flights.

The sudden decrease in flights comes as the Afghan government fell and the Taliban took control of Kabul.

CNN has contacted the State Department for comment.

The United States can move a maximum of 5,000 people per day out of Hamid Karzai International Airport, but the military has yet to reach that maximum capacity. A defense official said the United States would be able to move that many people in a matter of days, a precarious schedule given how quickly the Taliban took control of Kabul.

As of Thursday, 1,200 Afghans and their families were evacuated to America as part of the administration’s “Operation Allies Refuge,” according to State Department spokesman Ned Price. These Afghans had been treated at Fort Lee in Virginia, but efforts are now underway to prepare more US military bases to welcome SIV candidates, including Fort Bliss in Texas, said two sources familiar with the talks.

This story is out and will be updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/15/politics/afghan-siv-flights-curtailed/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos