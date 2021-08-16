Few UK companies facing staff shortages have plans to raise pay, survey found | work and career





According to the report, less than a quarter of UK companies struggling to hire staff after the pandemic restrictions are eased plan to raise the wages they offer to attract new hires.

Employers’ confidence in employment is at a nine-year high as companies attempt to tackle what some recruiters described as the worst employee shortage since the late 1990s, according to a study by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) .

According to a quarterly survey of more than 2,000 employers and covering all sectors of the economy, 69% of employers said they plan to hire new employees in the coming weeks.

When asked how employers in the hospitality and health care sectors would fill the gap, the most common vacancies, only 23 percent said they would raise wages. 44% said they will develop the skills of existing employees, 26% plan to hire more apprentices, 14% will do nothing, and 9% will introduce or increase automation.

Employers in some sectors are offering subscription fees of up to $10,000 to entice applicants, NHS testing and Brexit and lack of skills.

However, the CIPD’s Labor Market Outlook study found that employers’ intention to pay was not higher than pre-epidemic levels. Employers’ median expectations for base pay settlement remained at 2% last quarter, up from 1% for the fourth straight quarter.

The report also found that 81% of employers planned a payroll review between now and June 2022. Of those, 33% expected a pay raise, 12% frozen, and 1% expected a decrease. 37% said it was difficult to say and 17% said they did not know.

The findings come as millions of UK workers go on vacation as epidemic restrictions eased and the Treasury’s multi-billion-pound wage support schemes curtailed. It will be completely closed at the end of September.

CIPD’s labor market economist Jonathan Boys, who represents HR professionals, said some employers may raise salaries further if recruitment problems persist, but companies will also look for other ways to attract new employees.

He said employers need to think longer-term about how to meet skill requirements because some sectors are having a hard time finding a workforce. It is important for organizations to carefully look at their recruitment and retention strategies and consider where these strategies need to be developed, such as increasing investments in training and retraining.

Because employers play a large role in improving work life, retention strategies should be built with job quality in mind.

