UK hiring surges on staff shortage warning

Employment in the UK has surged this year, overcoming a traditional summer slump in job offers, warning of a workforce shortage across the economy as employers try to fill roles.

According to figures released on Monday by the Association of Professional Staffing Companies, the body that represents recruiting companies, the number of full-time jobs advertised by recruiting agencies in July rose 43% compared to the previous year and contractors increased 53%, according to figures released on Monday. .

The surge in vacancies indicates that the job market is tightening as employers urge some companies to warn of labor shortages to fill the shortage.

“The recruitment sector is definitely on the upswing, but challenges lie ahead, not only related to the pandemic, but also surrounding a widespread talent shortage that is starting to affect many sectors as the economy opens up and businesses step up their hiring activity.” APCo CEO Ann Swain said:

The APSCo has urged the government to urgently review post-Brexit immigration policies to avoid “severe skills shortages”, including introducing new routes for independent professional workers to come to the UK on a project-by-project basis.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said at a press conference earlier this month that “the challenge of avoiding a sharp rise in unemployment has been replaced by the challenge of ensuring that the workforce is flowing into jobs.”

The bank said the unemployment rate peaked at 4.8% at the end of May. Economists are now concerned that a labor shortage could trigger wage hikes and inflation, leading to speculation that the BoE could raise interest rates sooner than expected.

APSCo data showed that the number of full-time jobs announced in July decreased slightly compared to June, while contract vacancies were largely stable.

Employment levels remained steady or increased in July when lockdowns remaining nationwide were lifted, countering the trend of declining hiring during the summer vacation period.

Placements are being added at a “very healthy rate”, said Joe McGuire, chief revenue officer at Cube19, an analytics firm that worked with APCo to compile the figures.

He added that a growing desire to change roles, which means candidates are open to new job opportunities, will “add fuel to the fire” to employment.

The company directly advertised more than 210,000 professional vacancies in the first half of 2021, slightly less than posted figures for the full year 2020, according to figures released by labor analytics firm Vacancysoft in a National Trends report in July.

Separately, small businesses welcomed the COVID-19 rule change on Monday. This means people who have been double-vaccinated will no longer need to self-isolate if they “ping” from the testing and tracking app.

Mike Cherry, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said businesses being “pinged” have put pressure on small groups that have been severely disrupted by quarantine orders.

“[These] “This change will provide great relief to small businesses that have lost much-needed trade through forced closures or operational restrictions on the pretext of employees.”

