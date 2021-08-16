Concerns about US terrorist threats rise as Taliban grip deepens





WASHINGTON (AP) The Americas’ highest general said on Sunday that the United States could now face increased terrorist threats from a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The warning comes as intelligence agencies tasked with anticipating these threats face new questions after the US-backed Afghan army collapsed at shocking speed.

Less than a week after a military assessment predicted Kabul could be surrounded by insurgents in 30 days, the world watched breathtaking scenes of Taliban fighters standing in the office of the Afghan president and crowds of Afghans on Sunday. and foreigners frantically trying to board planes to escape the country.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told senators on a conference call on Sunday that US officials should change their previous assessments on the pace of the rebuilding of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, told Senators the Associated a person familiar with the matter. Hurry.

In June, senior Pentagon officials said an extremist group like al-Qaida may be able to regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the American homeland within two years of the US military’s withdrawal from the country. . Two decades after the United States invaded Afghanistan because the Taliban harbored al-Qaida leaders, experts say the Taliban and al-Qaida remain aligned, and other violent groups may also find refuge under the new regime.

Based on developments, officials now believe terrorist groups like al-Qaida could grow much faster than expected, according to the person, who had direct knowledge of the briefing but was not authorized to. discussing the details of the call publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Biden administration officials on the call with Senators among them were Milley, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said US intelligence agencies were working on forming a new timeline based on evolving threats, said the person familiar with the matter.

Current and former intelligence officials on Sunday fended off criticism of what was widely seen as a failure by agencies to anticipate how quickly Kabul could fall. A senior intelligence official said that a quick takeover by the Taliban was always a possibility, adding: As the Taliban advanced, they eventually encountered little resistance. We have always been clear that this is possible, and the tactical conditions on the ground can often change quickly. The official was not allowed to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

But President Joe Biden did not suggest such a result at a press conference on July 8, when he said it was highly unlikely that the Taliban would invade everything and own the whole country. “

The reduced presence of US troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 at the end of President Donald Trump’s tenure may have hampered intelligence efforts in Afghanistan. Retired Lieutenant-General Robert Ashley, who headed the Defense Intelligence Agency until October, said having fewer Americans integrated into Afghan forces meant there was less insight into how those forces would work.

It’s very, very difficult to assess morale at the unit level because you’re just not there anymore, Ashley said. And I wouldn’t be surprised if the Afghan leadership only told us what we want to hear anyway.

Monitoring terrorist threats in Afghanistan will be even more difficult with the withdrawal of US troops and control of the Taliban. Intelligence agencies in Afghanistan work side by side with the troops. Without the same military presence, spies are severely limited in what they can garner from Afghan troop morale or support for the Taliban.

If they leave, which they have done, that means we are leaving too, said Marc Polymeropoulos, who has held several Afghanistan-related positions during a 26-year CIA career. And that certainly affects our intelligence gathering footprint.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, a Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that once the evacuations are resolved, our focus will be on intelligence and counterterrorism activities. The United States will need to ensure it has the capacity to determine whether al Qaeda is reconstituting there, he said in an interview.

The Taliban have many reasons to honor their deal with the United States and to keep al-Qaida at bay. And our mission now is to put ourselves in a position where we can monitor and verify this commitment, he said.

US national security officials also briefed members of the House and tensions were high. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy grew furious after administration officials failed to confirm President Ashraf Ghani had left the country, according to a person who attended the meeting.

Why are we doing this now? McCarthy asked.

Ghani left the country as Taliban insurgents closed in on Sunday and posted on Facebook that he had chosen to leave the country to avoid bloodshed in the capital. He didn’t say where he had gone.

Representative Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican and Green Beret who served in Afghanistan, sharply criticized the briefing as a regurgitation of the president’s statement on Saturday.

Waltz said Austin blamed Afghan forces ‘unwillingness to fight, while Blinken cited the deadline set by former President Donald Trumps’ administration for a US withdrawal.

There has been no discussion of a way forward except for some vague assurances that they will protect the homeland, Waltz said.

