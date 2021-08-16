Pharmacy plays a central role in UK fall vaccine boosters





UK pharmacies will step up their role in the UK’s Covid-19 fall booster program to help the NHS cut hospital vaccine services to eliminate urgent backlogs of medical care.

Senior health service officials told the Financial Times that they expect most hospital immunization centers to close to the general public to focus on administering injections to staff and social workers.

The NHS emphasized that it is still awaiting final guidance on the administration of booster programs from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization.

Chris Hopson, CEO of NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts, said “a few hospitals” will continue to allow the general public to use the Covid-19 jab.

Hospitals have played an important role in the country’s early immunization strategy. But as winter approaches, the warnings about waiting times for non-emergency cases facing health services are growing.

A recent analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies warns that the number of people on the NHS waitlist could rise from 5.45 million to 14 million by the fall of 2022.

Hopson said it would be “useful” to shift the burden almost entirely from the NHS trust. Because it means “one need less” when “fully tilted” to overcome the elective medical logjam.

In June, JCVI issued interim guidelines for booster jabs. The organization has recommended that the UK implement a two-phase program to jointly provide coronavirus and flu vaccines to the most vulnerable people, including those aged 70 and over and front-line healthcare workers.

Health Minister Sajid Javid on Tuesday said the UK’s vaccine program is creating a “wall of defense” across the population, adding that additional plans will begin in September with simultaneous coronavirus and flu shots to people 50 and older. . “.

However, Professor Adam Finn, a member of JCVI, said the body is still determining which vulnerable groups can receive the booster jab.

“We need to review the evidence to see if people vaccinated at the beginning of the program are at risk of serious illness, and whether the protection they get from the first two doses is still strong,” he told BBC Breakfast. Wednesday. “We don’t want to give vaccines to people who don’t need them.”

About 50 NHS hospitals in the UK first distributed the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine in December 2020 to over 80 and nursing home workers. Currently, about 270 hospitals operate vaccination sites.

Meanwhile, pharmacies are expected to strengthen their role in the move first reported by The Telegraph.

Alastair Buxton, NHS Services Director for the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, which supports regional pharmacies in the UK, said the NHS has already reached out to pharmacies to gauge their interest in launching the booster and is handling them where demand is strongest. said to

“It is estimated that we will see between 1,700 and 2,000 pharmacies. [sign up]“There are currently about 700 pharmacies participating in the immunization program.

Buxton said the sector is well positioned to handle the need to jointly manage flu and COVID-19 vaccines. “It could be the case with one bullet in each arm,” he said.

However, he said, “there may be some initial kinks in the system,” as the industry has established the most efficient delivery method.

Andrew Lane, president of the National Pharmacy Association, which represents independent pharmacies, said, “Success depends on agile regional responses to meet uninterrupted supply and demand for vaccines.”

The seasonal flu program will expand this year, and 35 million people across the UK are expected to be eligible for the jab, including pregnant women, frontline health care workers, over 50s, and primary and secondary students.

A NHS Trust CEO said the “cluster” is “a critical moment” to be able to deliver flu and coronavirus vaccines at the same time.

“If we can integrate the flu vaccination and booster program, that’s fine,” said management.

“If we’re in a situation where one or the other of them runs over two or three weeks, it’s going to be hellish. It takes manpower to run the two programs effectively in the same amount of time that people come and take them,” he added.

In the long run, pharmacies could provide a convenient and accessible alternative to vaccine centers, reducing the burden on some of the health services, Lane said.

“Pharmacies are in every community, including some of the poorest in America,” he added. “It’s also a more sustainable option than the temporary infrastructure of mass immunization centers. We’re here in the long run.”

Professor Jeremy Brown, a member of JCVI, said in a personal capacity: — It will be about the same time you get your flu shot in the fall.”

The University of Southampton’s CovBoost study is examining the effectiveness of using a combination of seven additional vaccines to choose from.

According to an official familiar with the matter, the results of the study are expected to be released by the end of this month.

The Department of Health and Social Care said, “The government is preparing additional programs and the independent JCVI has issued interim advice on who should prioritize a third vaccine starting September 2021.

The NHS said “plans are already underway to offer the booster jab in the fall, when clinical trials for the booster jab are ongoing under JCVI’s interim guidelines.”

According to recent government statistics, around 76% of the UK population is now fully vaccinated.

