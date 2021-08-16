British Parliament convene to discuss crisis in Afghanistan





British lawmakers convened in Parliament during summer vacation to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

Authorities said on Sunday that Parliament will meet for a day on Wednesday to discuss the government’s response to the crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened a cabinet emergency committee after the Taliban advanced into the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Like other NATO allies, Britain began withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan in April after US President Joe Biden announced that US troops would be withdrawn by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that British Ambassador to Afghanistan Laurie Bristow will be airlifted from Afghanistan by Monday evening. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on the report.

The Defense Ministry said last week that British troops are sending 600 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate the remaining British citizens and Afghans who have worked with British troops in Afghanistan.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had previously said that soldiers could be there by the end of the month, but given the speed of the Taliban’s advance, that seems unlikely.

Many British lawmakers have criticized the Johnson Conservative government for abandoning Afghanistan. Conservative foreign affairs chairman Tom Tugendhat said the withdrawal from Afghanistan was the worst foreign policy catastrophe since Britain’s failed invasion of Egypt in 1956.

Kier Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, urged the government to explain what it plans to do to avoid the coming humanitarian crisis and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a base for international terrorism again.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in the Sunday Telegraph that we did not betray Afghanistan.”

He approached other NATO allies to take over the US mission, but no one was willing to do so, and he said the UK couldn’t go alone.”

It is arrogant to think that Afghanistan can be resolved unilaterally, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/afghanistan-ben-wallace-uk-parliament-parliament-boris-johnson-b1902943.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos