



So many journalists call me. I am afraid for their life. It’s the worst night of my life for me and thousands of others.

It turned out to be against everyone’s expectations. We thought the Americans would not abandon us, which seems to be the case now.

We could never have imagined and believed that this would happen. We could never imagine that we could be betrayed so gravely by the United States The feeling of betrayal I have devoted my life to the [American] values.

There were a lot of promises, a lot of confidence. Lots of discussions about values, lots of discussions about progress, about rights, about women’s rights, about freedom, about democracy. It all turned out to be hollow.

If I had known that this engagement was temporary, I would not have risked my life. I could have left Kabul or stayed and not [pushed for freedom of the press in Afghanistan] at all. I would have had the freedom to go anywhere in Afghanistan. But for now, I’ve just been talking to you since I was in hiding. This is the first time I have experienced this in my life.

I’m trying to find a way to leave. I probably have a big target on my back. If I said that I am not afraid I would be lying.

People here are shocked [by the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan]. They never could have imagined they would do that. If they abandoned us, thousands of people would probably be killed. And you know the United States would no longer have the moral authority to go and say, We believe in human rights. We are fighting for human rights and democracy.

I don’t care if it’s the Trump administration or the Biden administration. I believed in the United States, but it turned out to be such a big mistake in my opinion.

[When the U.S. first invaded Afghanistan], there was a lot of hope.

I want American lawmakers to know that it is wrong to let your allies down. It was the most irresponsible act of all time. It’s like taking us and putting ourselves before the wolves.

The United States must be robust in its actions. They have to be consistent and vigorous and tell the Taliban, you can’t kill people. It must be communicated in a very vigorous and serious manner.

Would sending more American troops help? Of course, that helps. I was really shocked when I heard that the Taliban were in town. It was not part of the deal.

Afghan journalists can broadcast, but not as much as they normally do. Many media had come out; even now not all of them are working. People have run to their homes, they are staying in their homes.

I left my fate to the Almighty. Because I can’t trust anyone anymore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/15/afghan-journalist-kabul-504862

