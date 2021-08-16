Foreign Ministry Blocks Afghan Students From UK Scholarships | foreign policy





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs blocked 35 Afghan students from receiving prestigious scholarships from British government-backed British universities in September because the embassy could no longer administer visas.

Despite students’ fear that the scholarship could be targeted by the Taliban, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the Chevening scholarship will be delayed by one year.

Students received the news this month in a letter from Sir Laurie Bristow, the British Ambassador to Kabul.

The Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development said in a letter that it deeply regrets the decision to suspend Afghanistan’s Chevening program for the 2021-2022 school year after careful consideration.

The current situation means that the British embassy in Kabul is unable to manage some of the programs that candidates must perform in Kabul on time to start this year’s course. We are very sorry as we know this will be a huge disappointment for you.

The move has provoked outrage, with former Conservative cabinet ministers David Lidington and Rory Stewart urging foreign secretary Dominic Raab to intervene.

“The current situation in Afghanistan means that the embassy cannot manage some of the programs it has to carry out in Kabul,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said. So we paused the Chevening program there. All scholars this year may start their course next year instead.

The Guardian understands that the Kabul elements of the program that embassies can no longer complete include travel management and visa processing.

On Thursday, students had a virtual meeting with officials at the British Embassy in Kabul. Students presented alternatives for final administration of scholarships, including processing visas in third countries. These options were rejected by the embassy.

Students are reluctant to speak publicly about their circumstances, hoping not to jeopardize their scholarships, but also fear that the identity of the Taliban will be revealed.

Some students are vulnerable ethnic and religious minorities, some have previously been displaced due to Taliban violence and may be targeted due to their ties to UK universities.

Students hope the scholarship will be delayed, but are deeply concerned that it may be impossible to leave Afghanistan in a few years.

We miss this opportunity this year and we are not sure about next year. Our situation can be so difficult that we may try to get out of it, one person, on condition of anonymity, said.

Dr Nishank Motwani, Director of Research and Policy at ATR Consulting in Kabul, said, “This is an extraordinary time and it is time for government officials to find creative solutions. The Chevening program advertises itself as a development leader for the future. They must live by their mantra. Because in the future, when the West wakes up about Afghanistan and knows what happened, whom they will turn to.

These people are the best minds in this country. [who] must be saved. Afghanistan will need them. And these countries that have invested heavily in Afghanistan for over 20 years will need them.

Motwani said the impending withdrawal of the British embassy is the last chance to bring students from Afghanistan. He said giving up on them would be a shameful moral failure, given how many Afghans have stood shoulder to shoulder with British civilians and military over the past two decades.

He added: The withdrawal of British embassy staff will kill the chances of successful applicants joining the program for another year. The risk is real, as it is assumed that students will survive a year in a situation where Taliban rule appears likely to return. The risks involved in protecting personal documentary evidence for Chevening scholarships are catastrophic if the Taliban seek out anyone with foreign ties to them as collaborators.

The conditions for genocide are there, and people with these connections, who have studied abroad, are prime targets because they are challenging the Taliban’s narrative.

