The United States trained Afghan forces for a nation that did not existExBulletin





NPR’s Don Gonyea talks with analyst Jason Dempsey about why, after years of US military training and billions of dollars, the Afghan military has been unable to stand up to the Taliban.

DON GONYEA, HTE:

Earlier today, the Taliban issued a statement saying their fighters had entered the Afghan capital, Kabul, in order to deal with the security situation there because Afghan government forces had melted. It has been a similar story for over a week as major cities fell to the Taliban, one after another quickly. This raises a key question: why, even after years of US military training and billions of dollars in US investment, has the Afghan military been unable or unwilling to stand up to the Taliban? For that, we turn to someone who has helped in this effort to train the Afghan army. Jason Dempsey is Associate Principal Investigator at the Center for a New American Security. He is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan and served as an adviser to the Afghan forces in 2012.

Jason Dempsey, thank you for being with us.

JASON DEMPSEY: Thanks for inviting me.

GONYEA: First of all, I wonder about your reaction today as we see the Taliban advancing on Kabul and reporting that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. What goes through your mind when you look at these images?

DEMPSEY: You know, it’s hard to deal with all of this because so many things are happening at the same time. But it’s hard to avoid a mixture of sadness, anger, and a little bit of humiliation.

GONYEA: The speed at which the Taliban captured key territories and cities last week has really been quite astonishing to watch. And we just said that this raises the question of why the Afghan army was not better prepared. After advising and working with Afghan troops and commanders and seeing firsthand how the US military was training them, what do you think went wrong?

DEMPSEY: Well, first of all, it all relates to the fundamental challenge, which is that we have built an Afghan national army for a nation that just doesn’t exist. And so two things kind of contributed to how quickly everything fell apart this week. The main one – setting aside some questions of Afghan military competence – the main question is: who are they fighting for? And I think it became very clear very quickly that there would be no coherent and unified response from Kabul. And so if you’re an Afghan in the backcountry and have little confidence in your army to begin with, and it looks like the politicians are going to fall back pretty quickly, then it doesn’t take long, you know, to talk about it. sort of with your feet. So that’s the unfortunate side of this game.

The other, of course, being the Taliban has proven how you fight in Afghanistan. And it’s about long-term, really deep knowledge of local politics and the ability to understand what levers to put pressure on and how to very methodically isolate and bypass local power structures. We never had time for that. And we formed an Afghan army that was completely out of touch with the realities of Afghanistan.

GONYEA: You say we formed an army for a nation that did not exist. I mean, obviously we were going to start training the Afghan army right away. We had to, I guess, rely on the government structure and the rest of the country to, I guess, catch up. But was it just an unreasonable thought to have?

DEMPSEY: It was unreasonable for the way we built the army. The easy button and the blame on the US military is that we did the simplest thing possible which is, we decided to build an army that looked exactly like ours without understanding everything. which makes an army like ours possible. These are bureaucracies that work. It is a lack of corruption. It is a lack of sectarian conflict. It is an excellent education system. It is access to technology and mastery of these weapons. We wanted to hand all of this over to the Afghan army to make it effective instead of working with it as it was.

What we needed to do was work with the powerful locals and figure out how to build an army that would work for those who wanted to fight the Taliban. Instead, we created this hodgepodge of people who were all tied to sponsorship networks, family connections, and who really took their orders from the people they had worked with and survived their entire lives with. But we just pretended that those relationships didn’t exist. And we created a chain of command structure that looks like ours and claimed that somehow it would influence decisions more than the patronage networks that work behind the scenes.

GONYEA: The autopsies have already started. There are those who argue today that the American war in Afghanistan should be seen as a failure, period. You are a veteran of this war who worked and trained with the Afghan army. What is your personal reaction to what is going on right now?

DEMPSEY: It’s really hard to recognize it as anything other than failure, painful as that may be. Before we do all the incriminations and recriminations and I’ve told you, hopefully we will think deeply about how much has been given and how much has been lost in this effort and come to a resolution that maybe we should work out egos, political positions and partisanship aside and really think about how we use military force abroad and what we are really capable of doing.

GONYEA: Is this something that there should be some sort of formal investigation into?

DEMPSEY: Absolutely. I would be very happy to encourage and encourage a formal survey and panel that really digs to determine where we went wrong, because unfortunately despite the fact that we are like, well, we can never – we don’t want to. never recreate a situation like this in Vietnam, we did it exactly the same, which means we never really asked the hard questions. It seems like a lot, you know, a lot of simple stories that we took out of Vietnam, you know, we never really got beyond that. And so even though we thought we were smarter than the previous generation, we really weren’t. So, unless we were to ask some tough questions here as things work out, I think – or sadly, we would prepare to do it again somewhere down the line.

GONYEA: We spoke to Jason Dempsey. He is an Associate Principal Investigator at the Center for a New American Security. And he was an adviser to the Afghan forces in 2012. Jason, thank you for your time.

DEMPSEY: Thanks, Don.

