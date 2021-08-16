10 New British Restaurants You Should Book Now





Food and Beverage Updates

grass, east rossian

Lawn in North Berwick opens in September.

Based in the recently renovated Marine North Berwick hotel, The Lawn takes its name from its expansive gardens overlooking it. Led by MasterChef’s Chris Niven, formerly Head Chef of Fairmont, St Andrews, the restaurant welcomed its first guests in September, offering a tribute to freshly caught fish, locally grown vegetables and Scottish classics. We offer seasonal menus that offer new interpretations. grass restaurant.co.uk

Heft, Cumbria

Smoked Pork Sirloin with Onion Sucrose and Broth at Heft

The owners of Heft in High Newton, Kevin and Nicola Tickle, have ties to the Lake District that date back to the 1600s. Kevin grew up on the coast, where he learned to fish, hunt and forage. This experience helped Tickles transform this 17th-century building into a six-bedroom inn and restaurant, while Kevin worked at the recently Michelin-starred Forest Side Hotel. Expect seasonal small plates with an emphasis on locally grown produce. hefthighnewton.co.uk

Unalome, Glasgow

Glasgow-area Graeme Cheevers has made a name for itself in two of Scotland’s best, Martin Wishart in Loch Lomond and the lavish Isle of Eriska Hotel, both of which have earned Michelin stars. Cheevers’ first solo venture, launched in June, uses local produce from Scotland, with main menus including Tarbet langoustines, oysters from Cumbrae and Orkney scallops. unalomebygc.com

Old Pharmacy, Somerset

Tropea Onion, Olives, Summer Focaccia, Caponata with Olive Oil and Amalfi Lemon, Anchovies at The Old Pharmacy

Following Osip’s Michelin-starred success, Merlin Labron-Johnson launched The Old Pharmacy in Bruton earlier this year. Originally opened as a weekend grocery store, the chef has turned his new business into a wine bar and restaurant, inviting his first guests to dinner this month. The lean menu sheds light on Somerset’s local suppliers, with most of its produce, such as vegetables, leaves and flowers, sourced from nearby Labron-Johnson’s farms. @oldpharmacybruton

Alice, Oxford

Alice at the Randolph Hotel, Oxford

Starting next month, guests of the Randolph Hotel in Oxford can make reservations at Alice, a 78-seat restaurant run by Chris Emery. Consider the chalk stream trout paired with oysters and charcoal mayonnaise, says Emery, formerly head sous chef at Jason Atherton’s Pollen Street Social. Fans of Oxford University graduate Lewis Carroll will appreciate London-based illustrator John Broadley’s Alice in Wonderland-themed work. aliceoxford.com

Hackney Coterie, East London

Hackney Coterie specializes in sharing plates with less-intrusive wines and sake. © Goya Communications

Joining East London’s bustling list of restaurants this July, Hackney Coterie is a warehouse brasserie and wine bar with a minimal waste menu. Led by Dominic Auger, who joined from Hide in Mayfair, the restaurant opens onto a spacious terrace, where shared plates of marinated pork belly and dry-aged soy salmon are served with less-disruptive wine and sake. hackneycoterie.net

Burnt Orange, Brighton

Burnt Orange, Razak Helalat’s Newest Brighton Dining Hotspot © James French

Restaurant owner Razak Helalat, the brainchild of Brighton’s gastronomic hotspots The Salt Room and The Coal Shed, presents Burnt Orange, a 54-restaurant restaurant set in a 16th-century carriage house near the beach. The focus here is on sharing, and Chef Peter Dantanus made it possible with a Mediterranean-inspired wood-fired small plate menu. Favorites include miso, pork belly shawarma and Galician octopus, but make time for the Burnt Orange Martini, a fruit mix of Salcombe Gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, and roasted orange peel. burnt-orange.co.uk

Garden House, Cambridge

Roasted Norfolk Quail at Cambridge Garden House

At the heart of Adam Wood’s new restaurant at the Cambridge Graduate Hotel is an open grill kitchen. Here, the former perilla chef will be offering a fireworks-focused menu starting in September. Relaxing dishes like roasted Norfolk quail and tomato tarts are served alongside a new world wine list, along with cocktails inspired by the history of the surrounding city. Gardenhousecambridge.co.uk

Sucre, central London

Sucre, the new Soho outpost at Fernando Troca’s Buenos Aires restaurant

You can check out Fernando Trocca on Instagram, where the famous Argentinian chef shares recipe ideas with over 180,000 followers. For his latest venture, Trocca is taking audiences to Soho, the new outpost for Buenos Aires-based restaurant Sucre. Together with cocktail maestro Tato Giovannoni (founder of Florería Atlántico and #7 on our list of the 50 Best Bars in the World), the chef has created traditional Latin American open fires demonstrated in dishes such as Iberico pork matmbre and grilled fish tail and XO sauce. Advocating for technology. radicchio. sucrerestaurant.com

Water House Project, East London

Gabriel Waterhouse’s Confit Choke Stream Trout, Cucumber, Almond Belute, Dill Oil, Fennel Herbs and Smoked Herring Roe © @thewaterhouseproject

After running a pop-up dinner club for six years (the first one at her home), Gabriel Waterhouse found a permanent home for her “Social Fine Dining” project at Bethnal Green. A new nine-course tasting menu is released every month for £99 per person, including wine pairing. Service begins in September with first courses of pork belly and plum chutney donuts. Keeper Mousse with Seesaw; And cold cucumber soup. waterhouseproject.com

