US banks are walking a tightrope in encouraging, but not enforcing vaccines





NEW YORK, Aug.16 (Reuters) – Big Wall Street banks have started to impose stricter mask and vaccine requirements on staff, sometimes communicating them behind the scenes, in a bid to fight coronavirus infections in their offices while avoiding a fierce national debate over individual rights, sources at the banks and consultants who work with them told Reuters.

Details differ, but many big banks have tightened their policies or pushed back to power dates to just over a month ago.

Now, Citigroup Inc (CN) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) have the strictest rules at their New York headquarters, where incoming staff must be vaccinated.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) have not mandated vaccines in the same way, but both require unvaccinated workers to wear masks and get tested for at least one times per week.

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) will only allow vaccinated staff to return to its offices in early September, while encouraging other employees to get vaccinated.

The widespread availability of coronavirus vaccines in the United States caused infections to drop significantly from January to June, but thanks in large part to the Delta variant, the current 7-day moving average of daily new cases is up 35% , according to Reuters tracking data.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) has pushed back its return to office start date to October due to increased risk of the Delta variant.

Behind the scenes, executive committees have been debating policies and how to express them for weeks. Although sources within the banks say the majority of Wall Street’s workforce has been vaccinated, there remains a vocal group of employees who do not want to be vaccinated for reasons of health or religion. as well as some who believe that any warrant violates their personal rights. .

“It’s like a wing and a prayer that people say they’re going to need this,” said a senior executive at one of the big banks who requested anonymity to discuss high-level internal talks .

Sending mandates through company-wide memos can spark outrage not only from employees who oppose them, but also from politicians and right-wing groups who sometimes use the big banks. as political targets, the executive said. When new requirements were reported in the press, some banks experienced backlash, causing them to communicate the changes more quietly, sources said.

Citigroup announced its vaccination mandate via a post on LinkedIn. Morgan Stanley has stopped emailing coronavirus policy updates and instead asked managers to communicate guidance to staff in small groups or individually.

Morgan Stanley policies vary by region.

There is also some risk that employees will sue banks, either because they fell ill in the office due to a coronavirus outbreak or because they oppose mask and vaccination requirements. sources said.

Outside of the financial sector, there have been a few prosecution attempts, but judges sided with employers, said Jacqueline Voronov, a labor and employment lawyer at Hall Booth Smith.

“The doors to the courtroom are always open,” she said. “Can you file a complaint? Yes. Will it succeed? Most likely, no. “

Banks are walking a fine line as they try to encourage staff to get vaccinated and return to their offices, while avoiding backlash from them, as well as legal, political and media risks, said Adam Galinsky, professor at Columbia Business School specializing in leadership. , decision making and ethics.

Businesses generally need employees to be committed to their responsibilities, rather than worrying about getting sick or getting caught up in heated social debates.

As a result, it makes sense for banks to quietly urge staff to get vaccinated and enforce more stringent mask and testing policies for now, but ultimately Galinsky expects them to move towards hard-line mandates for all staff.

“They are trying to find the right path,” he said.

