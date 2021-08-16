Europe’s largest shoe store chain to expand in UK





Deichmann SE update

Europe’s largest shoe retailer, the company plans to expand its UK market and believes it can double its 109 stores to become a market leader in “family footwear”.

Deichmann, a privately held German group known for its philanthropy, boasts annual sales of €6 billion. However, despite having been in the UK for 20 years, it has a low market share and only £104m in revenue with its latest account in 2019.

“We are very interested in the UK, one of the biggest markets in Europe,” said Samuel Deichmann, great-grandson of the chain’s founder and now running a UK business. “We see a lot of possibilities here. . . We want to be a leader in the family footwear market, as in many Central and Eastern European countries.”

The 28-year-old was reluctant to specify targets for number of stores or market share, ignoring comparisons with German supermarkets Aldi and Lidl, which had carefully expanded over 20 years in the UK after the 2008 financial crisis before opening hundreds of new stores.

“We don’t want to be reckless,” he added. “We are a family business that cares about the generation, not the quarter.” Like many German private companies, Deichmann is wary of taking on debt to expand.

However, he said, “There is no reason not to double store area in the medium to long term,” he said, noting that Deichmann has more than 1,000 stores in the domestic market and is approaching 200 in a relatively small country like Germany. . Netherlands and Switzerland.

The group has been “fine-tuning” its offer for the UK market, which has been overturned during the pandemic by a growing trend towards more casual and less formal attire, driven by increased telecommuting and high levels of e-commerce.

According to GlobalData, “Athleisure” chains JD Sports and Sports Direct currently account for around a quarter of UK shoe sales, with Primark and Amazon also among the top five retailers.

Others are shrinking. Clarks still owns far more stores than Deichmann, but has reduced its assets through bankruptcy proceedings, budget operator Shoe Zone has closed 88 stores in the past 18 months, and specialty Hotter has also switched to an online-centric model.

Deichmann said this will “give us an opportunity to settle in a location abandoned by our rivals,” adding that landlords are showing increased flexibility and the group is now in upscale locations like two Westfield shopping malls in London. .

Like Clarks, Deichmann designs a lot of its own range, but its pan-European scale also offers strong relationships with third-party brands like Skechers, Adidas, Nike and Puma, and gives you access to exclusive product lines at entry-level prices.

The store operates a “rack room” system where inventory from almost every store is displayed, in contrast to many other stores in the industry that seek to limit in-store inventory to reduce working capital.

Despite the in-store focus, Deichmann said the group is also committed to selling online.

The company is building new distribution centers that will serve both in-store and courier services, and expects to learn from other markets in the UK, where e-commerce penetration is relatively high.

“Our ambition is to be best-in-class on both channels,” he said.

