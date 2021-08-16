US watchdog criticizes military measures leading up to Taliban takeover in AfghanistanExBulletin





NPR speaks with John Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, about how the US military and the Afghan government got to this point.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Well, just to keep you posted, I want to note that we learn that an additional 4,000 US troops are heading for Kabul. That will bring the overall numbers to some 6,000 US troops there. These last troops come from the 82nd Airborne Division.

I want to bring in John Sopko, special inspector general for the reconstruction of Afghanistan for the past nine years. Since 2012, Sopko has been the government’s primary watchdog, overseeing the billions and billions of US tax dollars spent on training the Afghan military.

John Sopko, nice to talk to you again.

JOHN SOPKO: It’s good to talk to you too (unintelligible).

KELLY: I’m going to ask you the question you just heard Don ask Jane Ferguson over there – your personal reaction to events today as someone who has followed Afghanistan so closely all these years now. .

SOPKO: Well, it’s tragic. And it is very sad because of the people and the expenses that we have spent over the past 20 years. But I…

KELLY: Is that surprising?

SOPKO: No. It’s not surprising. I mean, we’ve been warning – my little agency – for almost 10 years about the issues with the ANDSF, that is, the capabilities and sustainment of the Afghan security forces. All the signs were there. I mean, we brought it to light in several reports going back to when I started in 2012 on changes in metrics, on ghosts, on ghost soldiers that weren’t there, on bad logistics, on the fact. that the Afghans could not support what we gave them. So those reports came out. And I know I’ve spoken on NPR a number of times …

KELLY: Yeah.

SOPKO: … and testified 50 or 60 times about it. So it was there. I think the speed is maybe a little surprising. But the fact that the ANDSF could not have fought on its own should not have come as a surprise.

KELLY: It doesn’t surprise you. Your job, as I mentioned, is to follow the money. And you – the – how much did the United States spend in these two decades of war?

SOPKO: Well, we spent $ 145 billion on reconstruction. And that includes $ 88 billion just for the mission of training, advising and assisting the Afghan military police. But overall, we spent almost $ 1,000 billion, if you include the war …

DON GONYEA, HTE:

Wow.

SOPKO: ….

KELLY: And sure, it’s more important than that if you start counting, you know, the ongoing health care expenses for veterans, all of that stuff.

SOPKO: Oh, my God.

KELLY: Yeah.

SOPKO: Yeah.

KELLY: I mean, I’ve seen numbers around 2,000 billion if you …

SOPKO: Yeah

KELLY: If you look at the global war effort. Does that ring true …

SOPKO: Yeah.

KELLY: … to you?

SOPKO: Yeah, (unintelligible).

KELLY: Well, help me …

SOPKO: Yeah.

KELLY: I’m curious how this works going forward, because as you know the Biden administration is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan, to continuing to support the Afghan people, including financially. How does it work if the Taliban are in charge?

SOPKO: That’s a very good question. And I think I can’t answer that. Congress has – has not yet allocated funds for this – the coming year. But I think the decision will have to be made by the congressional administration as to whether we are going to fund a Taliban government. And it gives us the opportunity to set certain conditions, in particular to protect the rule of law, protect the rights of women, the rights of civil society and the rights of a free and open press. But it really is a call for the administration and Congress.

KELLY: Your final report, Special Inspector General, came out on Tuesday. I understand that he is under embargo until his release. Can you give us an overview? Is there anything in this report that gives us hope?

SOPKO: Hope in a way. And that’s it – it basically highlights the lessons we should be learning from the past 20 years. And he explains in detail why the Afghan security forces failed. And where is the hope – we cannot go back to Afghanistan. But we are doing similar work in other countries. And we should learn the lessons of the 20 years, not try to forget it and wash it or sweep it under the carpet. I mean, we made it to …

KELLY: And what’s this leading lesson?

SOPKO: Well, the main lesson is that we find it very difficult to develop and implement a consistent rule, a multi-agency approach for these kinds of issues. And we have some serious issues with the way we send people out there and the HR of the system. We have serious problems with our supply system. And we have serious problems entering a country and not understanding the culture and the makeup of that country. Now, it’s just four – we’ve got seven or eight big lessons.

KELLY: Yeah.

SOPKO: But I think everyone should read this report so that we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past 20 years.

KELLY: We only have a few seconds left. But if I understand you correctly, it sounds like you were saying that after 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the United States was still trying to figure out what the mission was, what we were trying to do there.

SOPKO: You are absolutely right. The mission changed again and again. And I think if President Biden was right when he went there several years ago – and he said every soldier he spoke to thought we had a different mission.

KELLY: Right.

SOPKO: I mean, that was clearly a problem and not just with us in the United States. Remember, we had 20 or 30 allies there. They all had different missions.

KELLY: All the different missions …

SOPKO: So, I mean …

KELLY: … And while trying to figure out what the mission is going forward. John Sopko, we’ll stop there. Thanks a lot…

SOPKO: Thank you.

KELLY: … For your time.

SOPKO: A pleasure.

KELLY: Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan.

